NASCAR at Talladega live updates: JGR’s Bell and Truex on the front row for race start

NASCAR’s GEICO 500 is today at 3 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway. TV coverage starts at 2 p.m. on FS1 (2:30 p.m. on FOX) with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

It’s a 500 mile race on the 2.66-mile paved tri-oval and will be 188 total laps with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188.

Below are the latest race updates.

Pre-race

2 p.m. Today’s forecast looks promising after multiple weather delays last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway during NASCAR’s dirt race. The projected forecast near the Alabama track is mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees tonight, with no rain expected, according to the National Weather Service. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Landon Cassill three times failed pre-race technical inspection, according to FOX Sports, so he will serve a pass-through at the race start. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. qualified for a front row start, with Bell on the pole.

Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Hemric will line up next in the second row alongside Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez. More pre-race details and betting odds can be found here.