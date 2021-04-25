NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Cup Series getting ready to race

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.

1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR’s vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws. Find the full story, with Phelps’ quotes, here.

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Denny Hamlin

11

2

Joey Logano

22

3

Martin Truex Jr.

19

4

William Byron

24

5

Alex Bowman

48

6

Christopher Bell

20

7

Ryan Blaney

12

8

Chase Elliott

9

9

Kyle Busch

18

10

Brad Keselowski

2

11

Austin Dillon

3

12

Kyle Larson

5

13

Matt DiBenedetto

21

14

Aric Almirola

10

15

Kurt Busch

1

16

Kevin Harvick

4

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

18

Ross Chastain

42

19

Daniel Suárez

99

20

Tyler Reddick

8

21

Chris Buescher

17

22

Erik Jones

43

23

Michael McDowell

34

24

Bubba Wallace

23

25

Chase Briscoe

14

26

Corey LaJoie

7

27

Cole Custer

41

28

Ryan Newman

6

29

Ryan Preece

37

30

Anthony Alfredo

38

31

BJ McLeod

78

32

Quin Houff

0

33

Cody Ware

51

34

Justin Haley

77

35

Joey Gase

28

36

Josh Bilicki

52

37

JJ Yeley

15

38

Kaz Grala

16

39

Harrison Burton

96

40

Timmy Hill

66

