NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Cup Series getting ready to race
The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.
The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race
Pre-race
1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.
1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR’s vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws. Find the full story, with Phelps’ quotes, here.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega
Race: Geico 500
When: Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST
How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval
Stages: Laps 60, 120, 188
Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Denny Hamlin
11
2
Joey Logano
22
3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
4
William Byron
24
5
Alex Bowman
48
6
Christopher Bell
20
7
Ryan Blaney
12
8
Chase Elliott
9
9
Kyle Busch
18
10
Brad Keselowski
2
11
Austin Dillon
3
12
Kyle Larson
5
13
Matt DiBenedetto
21
14
Aric Almirola
10
15
Kurt Busch
1
16
Kevin Harvick
4
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
18
Ross Chastain
42
19
Daniel Suárez
99
20
Tyler Reddick
8
21
Chris Buescher
17
22
Erik Jones
43
23
Michael McDowell
34
24
Bubba Wallace
23
25
Chase Briscoe
14
26
Corey LaJoie
7
27
Cole Custer
41
28
Ryan Newman
6
29
Ryan Preece
37
30
Anthony Alfredo
38
31
BJ McLeod
78
32
Quin Houff
0
33
Cody Ware
51
34
Justin Haley
77
35
Joey Gase
28
36
Josh Bilicki
52
37
JJ Yeley
15
38
Kaz Grala
16
39
Harrison Burton
96
40
Timmy Hill
66