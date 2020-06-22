NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, results, highlights from the Geico 500

NASCAR will try again to wave its green flag Monday at Talladega after the Geico 500 was postponed by inclement weather on Sunday.

Regardless of when the race begins, though, it will have a figurative cloud hanging over it. Black driver Bubba Wallace found a noose hanging in his garage stall not long after he'd pushed for the sport to ban Confederate flags from all events. NASCAR said it's looking into the incident.

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott claimed the two races at Talladega last year. There have been six different winners in the past six events here.

Sporting News is tracking live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from Monday's NASCAR race at Talladega. Follow below for complete results from the Geico 500.

NASCAR at Talladega live updates, highlights from Geico 500

All times ET.

3 p.m.: Really cool image from before the start of the race.

2:40 p.m.: Lots of support for Bubba Wallace from other drivers today.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The green flag for Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET.

The 3 p.m. ET start time for the Talladega race is the second such start time for the Cup Series since it returned to racing last month, with the June 7 race at Atlanta being the other. The July 19 race at Texans and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire are the other two events currently confirmed on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule that will start at 3 p.m. ET.

NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

17

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

18

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

22

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

30

BJ McLeod

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

34

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Brendan Gaughan

62

Beard Motorsports

40

Garrett Smithley

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

