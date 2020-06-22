NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, results, highlights from the Geico 500
NASCAR will try again to wave its green flag Monday at Talladega after the Geico 500 was postponed by inclement weather on Sunday.
Regardless of when the race begins, though, it will have a figurative cloud hanging over it. Black driver Bubba Wallace found a noose hanging in his garage stall not long after he'd pushed for the sport to ban Confederate flags from all events. NASCAR said it's looking into the incident.
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020
Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott claimed the two races at Talladega last year. There have been six different winners in the past six events here.
Sporting News is tracking live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from Monday's NASCAR race at Talladega. Follow below for complete results from the Geico 500.
MORE: Watch today's NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
NASCAR at Talladega live updates, highlights from Geico 500
All times ET.
3 p.m.: Really cool image from before the start of the race.
Together pic.twitter.com/D4zW3jA5y5
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020
2:40 p.m.: Lots of support for Bubba Wallace from other drivers today.
#NASCAR drivers gather around the @RPMotorsports No. 43 car w/ driver @BubbaWallace #IStandWithBubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/MboXGhInE5
— Jerry Jordan (@JerryJordan_KTT) June 22, 2020
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Date: Monday, June 22
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The green flag for Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET.
The 3 p.m. ET start time for the Talladega race is the second such start time for the Cup Series since it returned to racing last month, with the June 7 race at Atlanta being the other. The July 19 race at Texans and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire are the other two events currently confirmed on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule that will start at 3 p.m. ET.
18 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
10
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Brendan Gaughan
62
Beard Motorsports
40
Garrett Smithley
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports