NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, results, highlights from the Geico 500
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live sports globally, a NASCAR Cup Series race is being run with generally admitted fans in the stands, albeit in limited numbers. This relative return to normalcy is happening at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR's biggest and arguably its most exciting track.
Sunday's race at Talladega also marks the first Cup Series event at a 2.5-mile superspeedway since the Daytona 500, which ended with Ryan Newman's terrifying crash on the last lap. That accident led to some superspeedway-specific rule changes that are being implemented for the first time Sunday at Talladega.
Because Ford and specifically Team Penske have been so dominant at Talladega of late, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are among the favorites to win Sunday's Geico 500. Also a popular pick to win is Chase Elliott, who took the victory in the spring race at Talladega last season.
Of course, picking the winner of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega is the motorsports equivalent of throwing pegs at a dart board. The great equalizer that is pack racing should make for an exciting race that, with some speed and a little more luck, can be won by just about anybody.
Sporting News is tracking live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Talladega. Follow below for complete results from the Geico 500.
(The start of Sunday's race at Talladega is delayed by severe weather.)
4 p.m. ET: NASCAR deploys its Air Titans and jet dryers to begin drying the track, but rain is still sprinkling with lightning still in the area.
3:10 p.m. ET: More lightning at the track, plus additional reports of rain and heavy wind with a passing storm cell. NASCAR hopes the storm will pass relatively quickly, but the track has already been lost and will need to be dried.
2:35 p.m. ET: Due to a lightning strike near the track, NASCAR puts a 30-minute hold on activity at Talladega. Here are some strong storms to the west of the track.
1:08 p.m. ET: NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell tweets a message in response to a massive Confederate flag banner with the words "Defund NASCAR" being flown by a plane over the track.
10:37 a.m. ET: Joe Gibbs Racing showcases a special paint scheme for Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry. Courtesy of the team's primary sponsor FedEx, the all-black look features the logo of the National Civil Rights Museum on the hood of the car.
8:44 a.m. ET: Brian Neudorff, a meteorologist who provides weather forecasts for NASCAR races, warns that there are expected to be scattered thunderstorms in the Talladega, Ala., area on Sunday that could impact the race.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Date: Sunday, June 21
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, but Fox's TV coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Talladega, Ala., is located in the Central Time Zone, so the race's start time locally will be 2 p.m. ET. That's notable considering Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights in the event the race is delayed.
MORE: Explaining NASCAR's new rules package for Talladega
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega
Here are the results from the draw for NASCAR's starting lineup at Talladega:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
10
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Brendan Gaughan
62
Beard Motorsports
40
Garrett Smithley
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports