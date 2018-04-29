NASCAR at Talladega 2018: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Geico 500

After a weekend at Richmond's short track, NASCAR heads to the longest and wildest track on the circuit — Talladega Superspeedway.

When the Cup Series arrives at the 2.66-mile track, its cars will look a bit different than when drivers are at other venues.

NASCAR's 2018 rules package for the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega eliminates the current ride-height rule. The move will provide safety, competition benefits and eliminate costs for teams.

We can't talk about Talladega without mentioning Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sunday’s race marks the first time Junior won't be driving at Talladega — his top track. Earnhardt’s six wins at Talladega are tied with Jeff Gordon’s total for second all-time. His father, Dale Earnhardt, holds the track record with 10 victories.

The Alabama faithful will likely turn to Chase Elliott in Earnhardt's wake as the son of Hall of Famer Bill looks for his first career win.

The Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Here's the full schedule.

NASCAR at Talladega 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET

Friday, April 27

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1









Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Saturday, April 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

1:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, Fox

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Sparks Energy 300 (113 laps, 300.58 miles), Fox







Streaming: FuboTV

Sunday, April 29

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (188 laps, 500.8 miles), Fox



Streaming: FuboTV

NASCAR Cup Series points standings

1. Kyle Busch, 17 playoff points

2. Joey Logano -56, 2PP

3. Clint Bowyer -86, 5PP

4. Kevin Harvick -91, 12PP

5. Brad Keselowski -122, 3 PP

6. Denny Hamlin -129, 1PP

7. Martin Truex Jr. -131, 7PP

8. Ryan Blaney -133, 2PP

9. Kurt Busch -133, 2PP

10. Kyle Larson -136

11. Aric Almirola -167

12. Erik Jones -182

13. Alex Bowman -206

14. Austin Dillon -207, 5PP

15. Jimmie Johnson -215

16. William Byron -223

17. Ryan Newman -229



18. Paul Menard -232

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -239

20. Chase Elliott -240

21. Daniel Suarez -254

22. Darrell Wallace Jr. -255

23. AJ Allmendinger -255

24. Jamie McMurray -257

25. Chris Buescher -285























































There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Saturday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Brendan Gaughan

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Custer

Cole Whitt

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

DJ Kennington

Erik Jones



Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timothy Peters

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

William Byron






















































































