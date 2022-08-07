NASCAR takeaways from Michigan: Kevin Harvick breaks winless streak at right time
Kevin Harvick has appeared to channel some magic from 2020.
The 2014 Cup Series champion, who’d previously struggled in 2022, broke a 65-race winless streak at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday — giving the veteran a must-need win in a year when the 16-driver playoff field now has 15 winners with three races to go.
The 46-year-old has now notched a career six wins at Michigan International Speedway.
Harvick’s last victory? Sept. 19, 2020 — that’s 687 days between wins. In 2020, he won nine Cup races, including the race in Michigan that year.
“Good timing, for sure,” Harvick told NBC Sports post-race, moments after tossing two triumphant fists into the roaring crowd. He added, “Our guys have done a good job in trying to take what we have, maximize it and do the things that we need to do. Just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing.”
Harvick, likely a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, has now notched 59 Cup race wins. Coming into Sunday, though, the driver had led less than 20 total laps all year.
Was this race a response to his doubters?
“Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us,” Harvick said with a laugh. “They obviously know that we thrive in these types of situations. And a lot of things went our way today, which we hadn’t had all year long.”
In comparison to the last two weeks of racing, Michigan had minimal drama — particularly at the end toward the finale. No late-race restarts. No cautions in the final 30 laps.
Instead it was Harvick, commanding the No. 4 car, opting not to pit on Lap 161, taking the lead and never looking back. He led the rest of the field by approximately four seconds by the time he claimed the checkered flag.
Bubba Wallace finished second Sunday. Denny Hamlin, who incurred a devastating too-many-men penalty coming out of pit road on Lap 161 but fought back admirably nonetheless, finished third.
The rest of the top-10: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs.
With the win, Harvick has effectively earned him and his team a playoff spot. Harvick’s win bumps Martin Truex Jr. out of the playoff picture for now: The only driver in the field without a win in 2022 is Ryan Blaney, who has notched 728 playoff points — second most in the entire field.
Bubba Wallace with admirable run
Bubba Wallace earned his first career Cup Series pole this weekend and led the first 20 laps. But after the competition caution on Sunday, he got buried in the field early — and it looked for a moment that he wouldn’t be able to meet the expectations he and his team had thrust upon them heading into Sunday.
But the No. 23 car didn’t concede.
The 23XI teammate Wallace cracked the top-three with less than 50 laps to go, and he cleared Joey Logano to take second with 17 laps to go. But the 28-year-old driver ultimately couldn’t overcome the five-second lead Kevin Harvick notched down the stretch. He finished second.
Wallace, like Harvick previous to Sunday, remains on the outside looking in as it comes to the playoff race, still winless. Sunday was his sixth-top-10 finish in 2022.
“There are a lot of positives in this, but I’m a person who looks at the negatives more than the positives,” an emotional Wallace told NBC Sports post-race. “I need to change that, but I want to win so bad, and this was the best opportunity.”
Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch knocked out too early
On Turn 2 after the race’s competition caution, chaos ensued — and two of the fastest cars at Michigan International Speedway were caught in the carnage.
Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch, who both started in the top-10 after a speedy Saturday afternoon of qualifying, saw their cars totaled after a huge wreck in Stage 1. They were caught in the back after pitting during the competition caution. Each conducted brief interviews with NBC Sports after emerging from the infield care center.
“It was looking pretty good for the day,” Busch told NBC Sports. The veteran driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, who’s won one race in 2022 and is the biggest NASCAR free agent heading into 2023, was among the favorites to emerge victorious from Sunday’s Cup race. “I just don’t get it, man. Can’t buy a break right now.”
Busch was then asked to quantify his frustration. He obliged: “One out of 10? Infinity.”
Said Cindric: “Obviously took a pretty massive hit to the outside wall head-on. I’ll be OK. Feels like such a waste to do all this just to go a couple laps and finish last. So pretty unfortunate. Hate it for the guys and the team.”
Multiple cars, including @AustinCindric and @KyleBusch, are involved in this accident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/Ak8rPlQUG8
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022
Other Cup race observations
▪ Ty Gibbs made his third Cup Series start on Sunday, commanding the No. 45 car in Kurt Busch’s stead. Gibbs started at the 11 position and finished 10th — a first top-10 finish for the 19-year-old driver. Gibbs also won his fifth Xfinity race of the 2022 season on Saturday.
▪ Chase Elliott, the Cup Series points and wins leader, didn’t have his best day. But he nonetheless found himself in the mix with 29 laps to go. He finished 11th.
Official race results
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Time Behind
Best Time
Best Speed
1
4
Kevin Harvick
Winner
37.737
190.794
2
23
Bubba Wallace
4.436
37.757
190.693
3
22
Joey Logano
5.245
37.798
190.486
4
12
Ryan Blaney
5.504
37.872
190.114
5
43
Erik Jones
5.719
37.898
189.984
6
11
Denny Hamlin
5.963
37.675
191.108
7
19
Martin Truex Jr.
6.064
37.901
189.969
8
48
Alex Bowman
6.571
38.039
189.279
9
5
Kyle Larson
6.896
37.898
189.984
10
45
Ty Gibbs(i)
9.665
37.785
190.552
11
9
Chase Elliott
10.018
38.113
188.912
12
24
William Byron
10.395
38.262
188.176
13
99
Daniel Suarez
12.426
38.017
189.389
14
6
Brad Keselowski
12.852
38.244
188.265
15
42
Ty Dillon
13.076
38.041
189.269
16
3
Austin Dillon
13.297
37.914
189.903
17
31
Justin Haley
14.533
38.309
187.945
18
17
Chris Buescher
15.578
38.212
188.422
19
33
* Austin Hill(i)
17.659
38.532
186.858
20
7
Corey LaJoie
18.382
38.347
187.759
21
14
Chase Briscoe
21.118
38.198
188.492
22
77
Josh Bilicki(i)
21.995
38.858
185.29
23
51
Cody Ware
22.637
38.768
185.72
24
78
BJ McLeod(i)
27.965
39.158
183.87
25
1
Ross Chastain
-1
38.034
189.304
26
20
Christopher Bell
-2
37.936
189.793
27
38
Todd Gilliland #
-11
39.092
184.181
28
34
Michael McDowell
-12
38.634
186.364
29
8
Tyler Reddick
-74
37.788
190.537
30
16
Noah Gragson(i)
-75
38.183
188.566
31
41
Cole Custer
-90
38.077
189.091
32
21
Harrison Burton #
-155
39.024
184.502
33
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
-159
38.808
185.529
34
10
Aric Almirola
-159
38.769
185.715
35
15
JJ Yeley(i)
-160
39.313
183.146
36
18
Kyle Busch
-160
38.091
189.021
37
2
Austin Cindric #
-160
38.706
186.018
# denotes rookie; (I) not eligible for points; (*) required to qualify on time