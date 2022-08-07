NASCAR takeaways from Michigan: Kevin Harvick breaks winless streak at right time

Alex Zietlow
·7 min read
Kevin Harvick has appeared to channel some magic from 2020.

The 2014 Cup Series champion, who’d previously struggled in 2022, broke a 65-race winless streak at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday — giving the veteran a must-need win in a year when the 16-driver playoff field now has 15 winners with three races to go.

The 46-year-old has now notched a career six wins at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s last victory? Sept. 19, 2020 — that’s 687 days between wins. In 2020, he won nine Cup races, including the race in Michigan that year.

“Good timing, for sure,” Harvick told NBC Sports post-race, moments after tossing two triumphant fists into the roaring crowd. He added, “Our guys have done a good job in trying to take what we have, maximize it and do the things that we need to do. Just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Harvick, likely a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, has now notched 59 Cup race wins. Coming into Sunday, though, the driver had led less than 20 total laps all year.

Was this race a response to his doubters?

“Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us,” Harvick said with a laugh. “They obviously know that we thrive in these types of situations. And a lot of things went our way today, which we hadn’t had all year long.”

In comparison to the last two weeks of racing, Michigan had minimal drama — particularly at the end toward the finale. No late-race restarts. No cautions in the final 30 laps.

Instead it was Harvick, commanding the No. 4 car, opting not to pit on Lap 161, taking the lead and never looking back. He led the rest of the field by approximately four seconds by the time he claimed the checkered flag.

Bubba Wallace finished second Sunday. Denny Hamlin, who incurred a devastating too-many-men penalty coming out of pit road on Lap 161 but fought back admirably nonetheless, finished third.

The rest of the top-10: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs.

With the win, Harvick has effectively earned him and his team a playoff spot. Harvick’s win bumps Martin Truex Jr. out of the playoff picture for now: The only driver in the field without a win in 2022 is Ryan Blaney, who has notched 728 playoff points — second most in the entire field.

Kevin Harvick (4), Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) race in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kevin Harvick (4), Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) race in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Bubba Wallace with admirable run

Bubba Wallace earned his first career Cup Series pole this weekend and led the first 20 laps. But after the competition caution on Sunday, he got buried in the field early — and it looked for a moment that he wouldn’t be able to meet the expectations he and his team had thrust upon them heading into Sunday.

But the No. 23 car didn’t concede.

The 23XI teammate Wallace cracked the top-three with less than 50 laps to go, and he cleared Joey Logano to take second with 17 laps to go. But the 28-year-old driver ultimately couldn’t overcome the five-second lead Kevin Harvick notched down the stretch. He finished second.

Wallace, like Harvick previous to Sunday, remains on the outside looking in as it comes to the playoff race, still winless. Sunday was his sixth-top-10 finish in 2022.

“There are a lot of positives in this, but I’m a person who looks at the negatives more than the positives,” an emotional Wallace told NBC Sports post-race. “I need to change that, but I want to win so bad, and this was the best opportunity.”

Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (22) and Christopher Bell (20) in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (22) and Christopher Bell (20) in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch knocked out too early

On Turn 2 after the race’s competition caution, chaos ensued — and two of the fastest cars at Michigan International Speedway were caught in the carnage.

Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch, who both started in the top-10 after a speedy Saturday afternoon of qualifying, saw their cars totaled after a huge wreck in Stage 1. They were caught in the back after pitting during the competition caution. Each conducted brief interviews with NBC Sports after emerging from the infield care center.

“It was looking pretty good for the day,” Busch told NBC Sports. The veteran driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, who’s won one race in 2022 and is the biggest NASCAR free agent heading into 2023, was among the favorites to emerge victorious from Sunday’s Cup race. “I just don’t get it, man. Can’t buy a break right now.”

Busch was then asked to quantify his frustration. He obliged: “One out of 10? Infinity.”

Said Cindric: “Obviously took a pretty massive hit to the outside wall head-on. I’ll be OK. Feels like such a waste to do all this just to go a couple laps and finish last. So pretty unfortunate. Hate it for the guys and the team.”

Other Cup race observations

Ty Gibbs made his third Cup Series start on Sunday, commanding the No. 45 car in Kurt Busch’s stead. Gibbs started at the 11 position and finished 10th — a first top-10 finish for the 19-year-old driver. Gibbs also won his fifth Xfinity race of the 2022 season on Saturday.

Chase Elliott, the Cup Series points and wins leader, didn’t have his best day. But he nonetheless found himself in the mix with 29 laps to go. He finished 11th.

Official race results

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Time Behind

Best Time

Best Speed

1

4

Kevin Harvick

Winner

37.737

190.794

2

23

Bubba Wallace

4.436

37.757

190.693

3

22

Joey Logano

5.245

37.798

190.486

4

12

Ryan Blaney

5.504

37.872

190.114

5

43

Erik Jones

5.719

37.898

189.984

6

11

Denny Hamlin

5.963

37.675

191.108

7

19

Martin Truex Jr.

6.064

37.901

189.969

8

48

Alex Bowman

6.571

38.039

189.279

9

5

Kyle Larson

6.896

37.898

189.984

10

45

Ty Gibbs(i)

9.665

37.785

190.552

11

9

Chase Elliott

10.018

38.113

188.912

12

24

William Byron

10.395

38.262

188.176

13

99

Daniel Suarez

12.426

38.017

189.389

14

6

Brad Keselowski

12.852

38.244

188.265

15

42

Ty Dillon

13.076

38.041

189.269

16

3

Austin Dillon

13.297

37.914

189.903

17

31

Justin Haley

14.533

38.309

187.945

18

17

Chris Buescher

15.578

38.212

188.422

19

33

* Austin Hill(i)

17.659

38.532

186.858

20

7

Corey LaJoie

18.382

38.347

187.759

21

14

Chase Briscoe

21.118

38.198

188.492

22

77

Josh Bilicki(i)

21.995

38.858

185.29

23

51

Cody Ware

22.637

38.768

185.72

24

78

BJ McLeod(i)

27.965

39.158

183.87

25

1

Ross Chastain

-1

38.034

189.304

26

20

Christopher Bell

-2

37.936

189.793

27

38

Todd Gilliland #

-11

39.092

184.181

28

34

Michael McDowell

-12

38.634

186.364

29

8

Tyler Reddick

-74

37.788

190.537

30

16

Noah Gragson(i)

-75

38.183

188.566

31

41

Cole Custer

-90

38.077

189.091

32

21

Harrison Burton #

-155

39.024

184.502

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

-159

38.808

185.529

34

10

Aric Almirola

-159

38.769

185.715

35

15

JJ Yeley(i)

-160

39.313

183.146

36

18

Kyle Busch

-160

38.091

189.021

37

2

Austin Cindric #

-160

38.706

186.018

# denotes rookie; (I) not eligible for points; (*) required to qualify on timeThis story will be updated.

