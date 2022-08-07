NASCAR takeaways from Michigan: Kevin Harvick breaks winless streak at right time

Kevin Harvick has appeared to channel some magic from 2020.

The 2014 Cup Series champion, who’d previously struggled in 2022, broke a 65-race winless streak at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday — giving the veteran a must-need win in a year when the 16-driver playoff field now has 15 winners with three races to go.

The 46-year-old has now notched a career six wins at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s last victory? Sept. 19, 2020 — that’s 687 days between wins. In 2020, he won nine Cup races, including the race in Michigan that year.

“Good timing, for sure,” Harvick told NBC Sports post-race, moments after tossing two triumphant fists into the roaring crowd. He added, “Our guys have done a good job in trying to take what we have, maximize it and do the things that we need to do. Just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Harvick, likely a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, has now notched 59 Cup race wins. Coming into Sunday, though, the driver had led less than 20 total laps all year.

Was this race a response to his doubters?

“Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us,” Harvick said with a laugh. “They obviously know that we thrive in these types of situations. And a lot of things went our way today, which we hadn’t had all year long.”

In comparison to the last two weeks of racing, Michigan had minimal drama — particularly at the end toward the finale. No late-race restarts. No cautions in the final 30 laps.

Instead it was Harvick, commanding the No. 4 car, opting not to pit on Lap 161, taking the lead and never looking back. He led the rest of the field by approximately four seconds by the time he claimed the checkered flag.

Bubba Wallace finished second Sunday. Denny Hamlin, who incurred a devastating too-many-men penalty coming out of pit road on Lap 161 but fought back admirably nonetheless, finished third.

The rest of the top-10: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs.

With the win, Harvick has effectively earned him and his team a playoff spot. Harvick’s win bumps Martin Truex Jr. out of the playoff picture for now: The only driver in the field without a win in 2022 is Ryan Blaney, who has notched 728 playoff points — second most in the entire field.

Kevin Harvick (4), Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) race in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Bubba Wallace with admirable run

Bubba Wallace earned his first career Cup Series pole this weekend and led the first 20 laps. But after the competition caution on Sunday, he got buried in the field early — and it looked for a moment that he wouldn’t be able to meet the expectations he and his team had thrust upon them heading into Sunday.

But the No. 23 car didn’t concede.

The 23XI teammate Wallace cracked the top-three with less than 50 laps to go, and he cleared Joey Logano to take second with 17 laps to go. But the 28-year-old driver ultimately couldn’t overcome the five-second lead Kevin Harvick notched down the stretch. He finished second.

Wallace, like Harvick previous to Sunday, remains on the outside looking in as it comes to the playoff race, still winless. Sunday was his sixth-top-10 finish in 2022.

“There are a lot of positives in this, but I’m a person who looks at the negatives more than the positives,” an emotional Wallace told NBC Sports post-race. “I need to change that, but I want to win so bad, and this was the best opportunity.”

Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (22) and Christopher Bell (20) in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch knocked out too early

On Turn 2 after the race’s competition caution, chaos ensued — and two of the fastest cars at Michigan International Speedway were caught in the carnage.

Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch, who both started in the top-10 after a speedy Saturday afternoon of qualifying, saw their cars totaled after a huge wreck in Stage 1. They were caught in the back after pitting during the competition caution. Each conducted brief interviews with NBC Sports after emerging from the infield care center.

“It was looking pretty good for the day,” Busch told NBC Sports. The veteran driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, who’s won one race in 2022 and is the biggest NASCAR free agent heading into 2023, was among the favorites to emerge victorious from Sunday’s Cup race. “I just don’t get it, man. Can’t buy a break right now.”

Busch was then asked to quantify his frustration. He obliged: “One out of 10? Infinity.”

Said Cindric: “Obviously took a pretty massive hit to the outside wall head-on. I’ll be OK. Feels like such a waste to do all this just to go a couple laps and finish last. So pretty unfortunate. Hate it for the guys and the team.”

Multiple cars, including @AustinCindric and @KyleBusch, are involved in this accident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/Ak8rPlQUG8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

Other Cup race observations

▪ Ty Gibbs made his third Cup Series start on Sunday, commanding the No. 45 car in Kurt Busch’s stead. Gibbs started at the 11 position and finished 10th — a first top-10 finish for the 19-year-old driver. Gibbs also won his fifth Xfinity race of the 2022 season on Saturday.

▪ Chase Elliott, the Cup Series points and wins leader, didn’t have his best day. But he nonetheless found himself in the mix with 29 laps to go. He finished 11th.

Official race results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time Behind Best Time Best Speed 1 4 Kevin Harvick Winner 37.737 190.794 2 23 Bubba Wallace 4.436 37.757 190.693 3 22 Joey Logano 5.245 37.798 190.486 4 12 Ryan Blaney 5.504 37.872 190.114 5 43 Erik Jones 5.719 37.898 189.984 6 11 Denny Hamlin 5.963 37.675 191.108 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. 6.064 37.901 189.969 8 48 Alex Bowman 6.571 38.039 189.279 9 5 Kyle Larson 6.896 37.898 189.984 10 45 Ty Gibbs(i) 9.665 37.785 190.552 11 9 Chase Elliott 10.018 38.113 188.912 12 24 William Byron 10.395 38.262 188.176 13 99 Daniel Suarez 12.426 38.017 189.389 14 6 Brad Keselowski 12.852 38.244 188.265 15 42 Ty Dillon 13.076 38.041 189.269 16 3 Austin Dillon 13.297 37.914 189.903 17 31 Justin Haley 14.533 38.309 187.945 18 17 Chris Buescher 15.578 38.212 188.422 19 33 * Austin Hill(i) 17.659 38.532 186.858 20 7 Corey LaJoie 18.382 38.347 187.759 21 14 Chase Briscoe 21.118 38.198 188.492 22 77 Josh Bilicki(i) 21.995 38.858 185.29 23 51 Cody Ware 22.637 38.768 185.72 24 78 BJ McLeod(i) 27.965 39.158 183.87 25 1 Ross Chastain -1 38.034 189.304 26 20 Christopher Bell -2 37.936 189.793 27 38 Todd Gilliland # -11 39.092 184.181 28 34 Michael McDowell -12 38.634 186.364 29 8 Tyler Reddick -74 37.788 190.537 30 16 Noah Gragson(i) -75 38.183 188.566 31 41 Cole Custer -90 38.077 189.091 32 21 Harrison Burton # -155 39.024 184.502 33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -159 38.808 185.529 34 10 Aric Almirola -159 38.769 185.715 35 15 JJ Yeley(i) -160 39.313 183.146 36 18 Kyle Busch -160 38.091 189.021 37 2 Austin Cindric # -160 38.706 186.018

# denotes rookie; (I) not eligible for points; (*) required to qualify on timeThis story will be updated.