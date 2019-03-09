NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second

Ryan Blaney won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix.

This may be the thing to get Ryan Blaney going.

The 25-year-old won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday and will start up front for Sunday's TicketGuardian 500.

Chase Elliott will start second. Kyle Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick eighth.

Kurt Busch did not make it to the final round of qualifying and will start 16th.

Kyle Larson didn't have his best day as he qualified 31st.

The TicketGuardian 500 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.

TicketGuardian 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting

Driver

Number

No. 1

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 2

Chase Elliott

9

No. 3

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 4

Kyle Busch

18

No. 5

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 6

Alex Bowman

88

No. 7

William Byron

24

No. 8

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 9

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 10

Erik Jones

20

No. 11

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 12

Joey Logano

22

No. 13

Austin Dillon

3

No. 14

Aric Almirola

10

No. 15

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 16

Kurt Busch

1

No. 17

Paul Menard

21

No. 18

Ryan Newman

6

No. 19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 20

Ty Dillon

13

No. 21

Ryan Preece

47

No. 22

Chris Buescher

37

No. 23

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

No. 24

Corey Lajoie

32

No. 25

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 26

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 27

Michael McDowell

34

No. 28

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 29

David Ragan

38

No. 30

Matt Tifft

36

No. 31

Kyle Larson

42

No. 32

Landon Cassill

00

No. 33

Ross Chastain

15

No. 34

Cody Ware

51

No. 35

Quin Houff

77

No. 36

Bayley Currey

52

What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?

The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.

What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?

The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 8

Time

Event

Channel

1:35 p.m. EST

Cup Series First Practice

MRN

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series First Practice

FS1

5:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series Final Practice

FS1

6:10 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9

Time

Event

Channel

11:35 a.m.

Cup Series Second Practice

FS1/MRN

12:40 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series Final Practice

FS1/MRN

4 p.m.

Xfinity Series race

FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 10

Time

Event

Channel

3:30 p.m.

TicketGuardian 500

FOX/MRN


