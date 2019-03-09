NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second
This may be the thing to get Ryan Blaney going.
The 25-year-old won his first pole of the season at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday and will start up front for Sunday's TicketGuardian 500.
Chase Elliott will start second. Kyle Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick eighth.
Kurt Busch did not make it to the final round of qualifying and will start 16th.
Kyle Larson didn't have his best day as he qualified 31st.
The TicketGuardian 500 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.
TicketGuardian 500 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
Starting
Driver
Number
No. 1
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 2
Chase Elliott
9
No. 3
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 4
Kyle Busch
18
No. 5
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 6
Alex Bowman
88
No. 7
William Byron
24
No. 8
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 9
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 10
Erik Jones
20
No. 11
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 12
Joey Logano
22
No. 13
Austin Dillon
3
No. 14
Aric Almirola
10
No. 15
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 16
Kurt Busch
1
No. 17
Paul Menard
21
No. 18
Ryan Newman
6
No. 19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 20
Ty Dillon
13
No. 21
Ryan Preece
47
No. 22
Chris Buescher
37
No. 23
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
No. 24
Corey Lajoie
32
No. 25
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 26
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 27
Michael McDowell
34
No. 28
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 29
David Ragan
38
No. 30
Matt Tifft
36
No. 31
Kyle Larson
42
No. 32
Landon Cassill
00
No. 33
Ross Chastain
15
No. 34
Cody Ware
51
No. 35
Quin Houff
77
No. 36
Bayley Currey
52
What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?
The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.
What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?
The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 8
Time
Event
Channel
1:35 p.m. EST
Cup Series First Practice
MRN
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series First Practice
FS1
5:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series Final Practice
FS1
6:10 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/MRN
Saturday, March 9
Time
Event
Channel
11:35 a.m.
Cup Series Second Practice
FS1/MRN
12:40 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series Final Practice
FS1/MRN
4 p.m.
Xfinity Series race
FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 10
Time
Event
Channel
3:30 p.m.
TicketGuardian 500
FOX/MRN