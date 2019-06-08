NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Joey Logano claims pole as Fords dominate qualifying
Joey Logano claimed the pole for the Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, and he'll have plenty of company from fellow Ford drivers up front.
Fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola will start on the front row beside Logano, and Fords grabbed five of the top six positions and eight of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400.
That gives the manufacturer bragging rights at the track located about an hour west of Detroit. Every manufacturer wants to do well at Michigan, something Ford executive Edsel Ford II outlined in a dinner with Ford drivers this week.
"We went to dinner the other night with Edsel, and he told us how important it was to have a victory here," Logano told FS1 afterward.
Now, Logano, Almirola, Kevin Harvick – who qualified third – and the other Ford drivers will have to get the job done Sunday. Starting up front definitely helps.
"It's such a huge advantage to be on the front row here at Michigan," Logano said, after winning his second pole of the season and the 22nd of his career.
The only non-Ford drivers in the top 10 are Denny Hamlin (Toyota) fourth and Kurt Busch (Chevrolet) seventh.
Race time is 2 p.m. Sunday.
FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup
Starting
Driver
Car
No. 1
Joey Logano
22
No. 2
Aric Almirola
10
No. 3
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 4
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 5
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 6
Paul Menard
21
No. 7
Kurt Busch
1
No. 8
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 9
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 10
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 11
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 12
Austin Dillon
3
No. 13
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 14
Erik Jones
20
No. 15
Kyle Busch
18
No. 16
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 17
Chase Elliott
9
No. 18
Ryan Newman
6
No. 19
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 20
Alex Bowman
88
No. 21
William Byron
24
No. 22
Kyle Larson
42
No. 23
Michael McDowell
34
No. 24
David Ragan
38
No. 25
Ty Dillon
13
No. 26
Matt Tifft
36
No. 27
Bubba Wallace
43
No. 28
Ryan Preece
47
No. 29
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 30
Landon Cassill
00
No. 31
Chris Buescher
37
No. 32
Corey LaJoie
32
No. 33
Kyle Weatherman
51
No. 34
Josh Bilicki
52
No. 35
Quin Houff
77
No. 36
Garrett Smithley
15
What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.
What channel is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be televised on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.