NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Joey Logano claims pole as Fords dominate qualifying

Sporting News
Fords dominated NASCAR Cup qualifying at Michigan, giving the manufacturer bragging rights at the track closest to Detroit.

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Joey Logano claims pole as Fords dominate qualifying

Fords dominated NASCAR Cup qualifying at Michigan, giving the manufacturer bragging rights at the track closest to Detroit.

Joey Logano claimed the pole for the Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, and he'll have plenty of company from fellow Ford drivers up front.

Fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola will start on the front row beside Logano, and Fords grabbed five of the top six positions and eight of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

That gives the manufacturer bragging rights at the track located about an hour west of Detroit. Every manufacturer wants to do well at Michigan, something Ford executive Edsel Ford II outlined in a dinner with Ford drivers this week.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"We went to dinner the other night with Edsel, and he told us how important it was to have a victory here," Logano told FS1 afterward.

Now, Logano, Almirola, Kevin Harvick – who qualified third – and the other Ford drivers will have to get the job done Sunday. Starting up front definitely helps.

"It's such a huge advantage to be on the front row here at Michigan," Logano said, after winning his second pole of the season and the 22nd of his career.

The only non-Ford drivers in the top 10 are Denny Hamlin (Toyota) fourth and Kurt Busch (Chevrolet) seventh.

Race time is 2 p.m. Sunday.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Starting

Driver

Car

No. 1

Joey Logano

22

No. 2

Aric Almirola

10

No. 3

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 4

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 5

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 6

Paul Menard

21

No. 7

Kurt Busch

1

No. 8

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 9

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 10

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 11

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 12

Austin Dillon

3

No. 13

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 14

Erik Jones

20

No. 15

Kyle Busch

18

No. 16

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 17

Chase Elliott

9

No. 18

Ryan Newman

6

No. 19

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 20

Alex Bowman

88

No. 21

William Byron

24

No. 22

Kyle Larson

42

No. 23

Michael McDowell

34

No. 24

David Ragan

38

No. 25

Ty Dillon

13

No. 26

Matt Tifft

36

No. 27

Bubba Wallace

43

No. 28

Ryan Preece

47

No. 29

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 30

Landon Cassill

00

No. 31

Chris Buescher

37

No. 32

Corey LaJoie

32

No. 33

Kyle Weatherman

51

No. 34

Josh Bilicki

52

No. 35

Quin Houff

77

No. 36

Garrett Smithley

15

What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?

No. 11 Daniel Hemric 8

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

MORE: Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI | NASCAR at Michigan: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for FireKeepers Casino 400 | Alex Bowman to carry Tim Richmond's paint scheme at Darlington

What channel is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be televised on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

What to Read Next