NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Joey Logano on pole as lightning cancels qualifying
Bad weather caused trouble at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, as lightning forced Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying to be canceled.
That will leave the starting lineup for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 set by owner points. Joey Logano will start on the pole, with Kyle Busch beside him on the front row. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.
Only eight cars had gotten through inspection when lightning forced all activities to be put on hold Friday afternoon. NASCAR then made the decision to cancel qualifying because of time issues, given the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Daytona.
It's not like Logano needed any extra advantage at Daytona. He finished fourth in the Daytona 500 earlier this year, and fourth at Talladega in the other superspeedway race.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup
Starting
Driver
Car
No. 1
Joey Logano
22
No. 2
Kyle Busch
18
No. 3
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 4
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 6
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 7
Chase Elliott
9
No. 8
Kurt Busch
1
No. 9
Alex Bowman
88
No. 10
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 11
Aric Almirola
10
No. 12
William Byron
24
No. 13
Kyle Larson
42
No. 14
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 15
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 16
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 17
Erik Jones
20
No. 18
Ryan Newman
6
No. 19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 20
Paul Menard
21
No. 21
Austin Dillon
3
No. 22
Chris Buescher
37
No. 23
Ty Dillon
1
No. 24
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 25
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 26
Ryan Preece
47
No. 27
David Ragan
38
No. 28
Michael McDowell
34
No. 29
Bubba Wallace
43
No. 30
Corey LaJoie
32
No. 31
Matt Tifft
36
No. 32
Quin Houff
15
No. 33
Landon Cassill
00
No. 34
Justin Haley
77
No. 35
B.J. McLeod
51
No. 36
Parker Kligerman
96
No. 37
JJ Yeley
52
No. 38
Ross Chastain
27
No. 39
Brendan Gaughan
62
No. 40
Joey Gase
53
What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?
The Coke Zero 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be televised on NBC.