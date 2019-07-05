NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Joey Logano on pole as lightning cancels qualifying

Only eight cars had gotten through inspection when lightning forced all activities to be put on hold Friday afternoon.

Bad weather caused trouble at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, as lightning forced Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying to be canceled.

That will leave the starting lineup for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 set by owner points. Joey Logano will start on the pole, with Kyle Busch beside him on the front row. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.

Only eight cars had gotten through inspection when lightning forced all activities to be put on hold Friday afternoon. NASCAR then made the decision to cancel qualifying because of time issues, given the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Daytona.

It's not like Logano needed any extra advantage at Daytona. He finished fourth in the Daytona 500 earlier this year, and fourth at Talladega in the other superspeedway race.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Starting

Driver

Car

No. 1

Joey Logano

22

No. 2

Kyle Busch

18

No. 3

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 4

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 6

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 7

Chase Elliott

9

No. 8

Kurt Busch

1

No. 9

Alex Bowman

88

No. 10

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 11

Aric Almirola

10

No. 12

William Byron

24

No. 13

Kyle Larson

42

No. 14

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 15

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 16

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 17

Erik Jones

20

No. 18

Ryan Newman

6

No. 19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 20

Paul Menard

21

No. 21

Austin Dillon

3

No. 22

Chris Buescher

37

No. 23

Ty Dillon

1

No. 24

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 25

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 26

Ryan Preece

47

No. 27

David Ragan

38

No. 28

Michael McDowell

34

No. 29

Bubba Wallace

43

No. 30

Corey LaJoie

32

No. 31

Matt Tifft

36

No. 32

Quin Houff

15

No. 33

Landon Cassill

00

No. 34

Justin Haley

77

No. 35

B.J. McLeod

51

No. 36

Parker Kligerman

96

No. 37

JJ Yeley

52

No. 38

Ross Chastain

27

No. 39

Brendan Gaughan

62

No. 40

Joey Gase

53

What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?

The Coke Zero 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be televised on NBC.


