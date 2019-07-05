NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Joey Logano on pole as lightning cancels qualifying

Bad weather caused trouble at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, as lightning forced Monster Energy NASCAR Cup qualifying to be canceled.

That will leave the starting lineup for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 set by owner points. Joey Logano will start on the pole, with Kyle Busch beside him on the front row. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.

Only eight cars had gotten through inspection when lightning forced all activities to be put on hold Friday afternoon. NASCAR then made the decision to cancel qualifying because of time issues, given the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Daytona.

It's not like Logano needed any extra advantage at Daytona. He finished fourth in the Daytona 500 earlier this year, and fourth at Talladega in the other superspeedway race.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Starting Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 No. 2 Kyle Busch 18 No. 3 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 4 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 7 Chase Elliott 9 No. 8 Kurt Busch 1 No. 9 Alex Bowman 88 No. 10 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 11 Aric Almirola 10 No. 12 William Byron 24 No. 13 Kyle Larson 42 No. 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 15 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 16 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 17 Erik Jones 20 No. 18 Ryan Newman 6 No. 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 20 Paul Menard 21 No. 21 Austin Dillon 3 No. 22 Chris Buescher 37 No. 23 Ty Dillon 1 No. 24 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 25 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 26 Ryan Preece 47 No. 27 David Ragan 38 No. 28 Michael McDowell 34 No. 29 Bubba Wallace 43 No. 30 Corey LaJoie 32 No. 31 Matt Tifft 36 No. 32 Quin Houff 15 No. 33 Landon Cassill 00 No. 34 Justin Haley 77 No. 35 B.J. McLeod 51 No. 36 Parker Kligerman 96 No. 37 JJ Yeley 52 No. 38 Ross Chastain 27 No. 39 Brendan Gaughan 62 No. 40 Joey Gase 53

What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?

The Coke Zero 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be televised on NBC.



