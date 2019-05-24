NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins second pole of year
William Byron has been great in qualifying recently and will start up front in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.
The 19-year-old beat out Aric Almirola on Thursday for the top spot at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was Byron's second pole of the year.
Kyle Busch will start third and Austin Dillon will be fourth.
Kyle Larson will have to fight his way from the back of the pack. He qualified 25th one week after his All-Star Race win.
The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.
Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
Starting
Driver
Car No.
No. 1
William Byron
24
No. 2
Aric Almirola
10
No. 3
Kyle Busch
18
No. 4
Austin Dillon
3
No. 5
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 6
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 7
Joey Logano
22
No. 8
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 10
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 11
Kurt Busch
1
No. 12
Chase Elliott
9
No. 13
Alex Bowman
88
No. 14
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 15
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 16
Erik Jones
20
No. 17
Paul Menard
21
No. 18
Ryan Newman
6
No. 19
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 20
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 21
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 22
Chris Buescher
37
No. 23
Michael McDowell
34
No. 24
Ryan Preece
47
No. 25
Kyle Larson
42
No. 26
Matt Tifft
36
No. 27
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 28
Ty Dillon
13
No. 29
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
No. 30
Corey Lajoie
32
No. 31
David Ragan
38
No. 32
Landon Cassill
00
No. 33
Bayley Currey
52
No. 34
Parker Kligerman
96
No. 35
Ross Chastain
15
No. 36
BJ McLeod
53
No. 37
Reed Sorenson
27
No. 38
Cody Ware
51
No. 39
Quin Houff
77
No. 40
Joey Gase
66
What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?
The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?
The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Coca-Cola 600 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, May 25
Time
Event
Channel
8:35 a.m.
Cup Series second practice
FS1
9:35 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
11:05 a.m.
Cup Series final practice
FS1
1 p.m.
Xfinity Series Alsco 300
FS1/PRN
Sunday, May 26
Time
Event
Channel
6 p.m.
Coca-Cola 600
Fox/PRN