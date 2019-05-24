NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins second pole of year

William Byron has been great in qualifying recently and will start up front in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins second pole of year

William Byron has been great in qualifying recently and will start up front in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

William Byron has been great in qualifying recently and will start up front in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

The 19-year-old beat out Aric Almirola on Thursday for the top spot at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was Byron's second pole of the year.

Kyle Busch will start third and Austin Dillon will be fourth.

Kyle Larson will have to fight his way from the back of the pack. He qualified 25th one week after his All-Star Race win.

The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting

Driver

Car No.

No. 1

William Byron

24

No. 2

Aric Almirola

10

No. 3

Kyle Busch

18

No. 4

Austin Dillon

3

No. 5

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 6

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 7

Joey Logano

22

No. 8

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 10

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 11

Kurt Busch

1

No. 12

Chase Elliott

9

No. 13

Alex Bowman

88

No. 14

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 15

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 16

Erik Jones

20

No. 17

Paul Menard

21

No. 18

Ryan Newman

6

No. 19

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 20

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 21

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 22

Chris Buescher

37

No. 23

Michael McDowell

34

No. 24

Ryan Preece

47

No. 25

Kyle Larson

42

No. 26

Matt Tifft

36

No. 27

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 28

Ty Dillon

13

No. 29

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

No. 30

Corey Lajoie

32

No. 31

David Ragan

38

No. 32

Landon Cassill

00

No. 33

Bayley Currey

52

No. 34

Parker Kligerman

96

No. 35

Ross Chastain

15

No. 36

BJ McLeod

53

No. 37

Reed Sorenson

27

No. 38

Cody Ware

51

No. 39

Quin Houff

77

No. 40

Joey Gase

66

What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 25

Time

Event

Channel

8:35 a.m.

Cup Series second practice

FS1

9:35 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

11:05 a.m.

Cup Series final practice

FS1

1 p.m.

Xfinity Series Alsco 300

FS1/PRN

Sunday, May 26

Time

Event

Channel

6 p.m.

Coca-Cola 600

Fox/PRN

