NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins pole with time of 0.00
In possibly the most bizarre qualifying run ever seen, Austin Dillon won the pole for the Auto Club 400 without running a lap.
All of the drivers were waiting to run their final lap in the third round of qualifying and no one wanted to be the first off the line. With the new system of qualifying, drivers can be on the track in close proximity and they like to use that to their advantage to gain a draft.
But in hopes of getting a draft, no one wanted to get off the line and by the time they started to try to make their runs with less than a minute on the clock, they were too late.
No one made it to the line to start an official run and Dillon won by virtue of the fact he posted the fastest time in the second round.
Kevin Harvick will start second and Aric Almirola will be third.
Brad Keselowski (13th) and Kyle Larson (15th) failed to make it to the final round of qualifying.
Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. struggled and will start in 27th.
The Auto Club 400 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.
Auto Club 400 starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
Starting
Driver
Number
No. 1
Austin Dillon
3
No. 2
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 3
Aric Almirola
10
No. 4
Kyle Busch
18
No. 5
Joey Logano
22
No. 6
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 7
Ryan Newman
6
No. 8
Chase Elliott
9
No. 9
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 10
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 11
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 13
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 14
Chris Buescher
37
No. 15
Kyle Larson
42
No. 16
Ty Dillon
13
No. 17
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 18
Erik Jones
20
No. 19
David Ragan
38
No. 20
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 21
Kurt Busch
1
No. 22
William Byron
24
No. 23
Alex Bowman
88
No. 24
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 25
Paul Menard
21
No. 26
Ryan Preece
47
No. 27
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 28
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
No. 29
Michael McDowell
34
No. 30
Corey Lajoie
32
No. 31
Ross Chastain
15
No. 32
Matt Tifft
36
No. 33
Landon Cassill
00
No. 34
Cody Ware
51
No. 35
Reed Sorenson
27
No. 36
BJ McLeod
52
No. 37
Garrett Smithley
77
No. 38
Joey Gase
66
What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?
The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Auto Club 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 15
Time
Event
Channel
1 p.m.
Cup Series First Practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series First Practice
NASCAR.com
4:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series Final Practice
FS1
6:30 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/MRN
Saturday, March 16
Time
Event
Channel
12:05 p.m.
Cup Series Second Practice
FS1/MRN
1:10 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Cup Series Final Practice
FS1/MRN
5 p.m.
Production Alliance Group 300
FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 17
Time
Event
Channel
3:30 p.m.
Auto Club 400
FOX/MRN