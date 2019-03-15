NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins pole with time of 0.00

In possibly the most bizarre qualifying run ever seen, Austin Dillon won the pole without running a lap.

NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins Auto Club 400 pole with time of 0.00

In possibly the most bizarre qualifying run ever seen, Austin Dillon won the pole without running a lap.

In possibly the most bizarre qualifying run ever seen, Austin Dillon won the pole for the Auto Club 400 without running a lap.

All of the drivers were waiting to run their final lap in the third round of qualifying and no one wanted to be the first off the line. With the new system of qualifying, drivers can be on the track in close proximity and they like to use that to their advantage to gain a draft.

But in hopes of getting a draft, no one wanted to get off the line and by the time they started to try to make their runs with less than a minute on the clock, they were too late.

No one made it to the line to start an official run and Dillon won by virtue of the fact he posted the fastest time in the second round.

Kevin Harvick will start second and Aric Almirola will be third.

Brad Keselowski (13th) and Kyle Larson (15th) failed to make it to the final round of qualifying.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. struggled and will start in 27th.

The Auto Club 400 can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday on FOX.

Auto Club 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting

Driver

Number

No. 1

Austin Dillon

3

No. 2

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 3

Aric Almirola

10

No. 4

Kyle Busch

18

No. 5

Joey Logano

22

No. 6

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 7

Ryan Newman

6

No. 8

Chase Elliott

9

No. 9

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 10

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 11

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 13

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 14

Chris Buescher

37

No. 15

Kyle Larson

42

No. 16

Ty Dillon

13

No. 17

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 18

Erik Jones

20

No. 19

David Ragan

38

No. 20

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 21

Kurt Busch

1

No. 22

William Byron

24

No. 23

Alex Bowman

88

No. 24

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 25

Paul Menard

21

No. 26

Ryan Preece

47

No. 27

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 28

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

No. 29

Michael McDowell

34

No. 30

Corey Lajoie

32

No. 31

Ross Chastain

15

No. 32

Matt Tifft

36

No. 33

Landon Cassill

00

No. 34

Cody Ware

51

No. 35

Reed Sorenson

27

No. 36

BJ McLeod

52

No. 37

Garrett Smithley

77

No. 38

Joey Gase

66

What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?

The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Auto Club 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 15

Time

Event

Channel

1 p.m.

Cup Series First Practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series First Practice

NASCAR.com

4:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series Final Practice

FS1

6:30 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 16

MORE: Auto Club 400: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for 2019 race

Sunday, March 17

Time

Event

Channel

3:30 p.m.

Auto Club 400

FOX/MRN

