NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Denny Hamlin wins pole; full qualifying order set for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Denny Hamlin has Toyota's first pole of the season.
While the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won three times this year but he has yet to take home a pole yet this year until Friday.
"I can't believe it," Hamlin told NBCSN after his run. "I'm proud of this whole FedEx team for giving me such a great car, it's just, these guys are on it right now, it's unbelievable."
Hamlin has been on fire of late having finished inside the top three in each of his last four races with a win coming at Pocono Raceway and he will once again be in great position to win this race.
Kyle Larson will start second and Martin Truex Jr. will be third.
NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup, qualifying results
Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:
Starting
Driver
Number
No. 1
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 2
Kyle Larson
42
No. 3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 4
Kurt Busch
1
No. 5
Aric Almirola
10
No. 6
Chase Elliott
9
No. 7
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 8
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 9
Erik Jones
20
No. 10
Alex Bowman
88
No. 11
Joey Logano
22
No. 12
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 13
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 14
Ryan Newman
6
No. 15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 16
David Ragan
38
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Food City 300
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
No. 17
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 18
Austin Dillon
3
No. 19
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 20
William Byron
24
No. 21
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
No. 22
Ryan Preece
47
No. 23
Ty Dillon
13
No. 24
Paul Menard
21
No. 25
Corey Lajoie
32
No. 26
Matt Tifft
36
No. 27
Michael McDowell
34
No. 28
Chris Buescher
37
No. 29
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 30
Kyle Busch
18
No. 31
Landon Cassill
00
No. 32
BJ McLeod
51
No. 33
Quin Houff
27
No. 34
Josh Bilicki
53
No. 35
J.J. Yeley
54
No. 36
Reed Sorenson
77
No. 37
Kyle Weatherman
52
No. 38
Ross Chastain
15
What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, August 16
No. 16 David Ragan 38
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Food City 300
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife, daughter 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee | NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr., family surviving plane crash
Saturday, August 17
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN