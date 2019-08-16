NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Denny Hamlin wins pole; full qualifying order set for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Denny Hamlin has Toyota's first pole of the season.

While the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won three times this year but he has yet to take home a pole yet this year until Friday.

"I can't believe it," Hamlin told NBCSN after his run. "I'm proud of this whole FedEx team for giving me such a great car, it's just, these guys are on it right now, it's unbelievable."

Hamlin has been on fire of late having finished inside the top three in each of his last four races with a win coming at Pocono Raceway and he will once again be in great position to win this race.

Kyle Larson will start second and Martin Truex Jr. will be third.

NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup, qualifying results

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting

Driver

Number

No. 1

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 2

Kyle Larson

42

No. 3

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 4

Kurt Busch

1

No. 5

Aric Almirola

10

No. 6

Chase Elliott

9

No. 7

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 8

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 9

Erik Jones

20

No. 10

Alex Bowman

88

No. 11

Joey Logano

22

No. 12

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 13

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 14

Ryan Newman

6

No. 15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 16

David Ragan

38

No. 17

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 18

Austin Dillon

3

No. 19

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 20

William Byron

24

No. 21

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

No. 22

Ryan Preece

47

No. 23

Ty Dillon

13

No. 24

Paul Menard

21

No. 25

Corey Lajoie

32

No. 26

Matt Tifft

36

No. 27

Michael McDowell

34

No. 28

Chris Buescher

37

No. 29

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 30

Kyle Busch

18

No. 31

Landon Cassill

00

No. 32

BJ McLeod

51

No. 33

Quin Houff

27

No. 34

Josh Bilicki

53

No. 35

J.J. Yeley

54

No. 36

Reed Sorenson

77

No. 37

Kyle Weatherman

52

No. 38

Ross Chastain

15

What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, August 16

Time

Event

Channel

7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Food City 300

NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife, daughter 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee | NASCAR world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr., family surviving plane crash

Saturday, August 17

Time

Event

Channel

7:30 p.m.

Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

