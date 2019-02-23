NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta: Aric Almirola wins pole; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts second
Aric Almirola is the pole-sitter for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Almirola beat out Clint Bowyer with just seconds remaining in qualifying to earn the top spot and will start on the front row alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who qualified second.
"In that final round, we knew that a second lap was going to be faster than the first," Almirola said. "That first lap, we kind of decided to throw that lap away and work on building the speed up. That second lap, I just really executed and hit all my marks perfectly and was able to be good enough and had a really fast lap to get the pole, which is really cool because I haven't done it in like seven years. That was pretty neat."
Keep in mind that while 14 races have been won from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a race has not been won from there since 2006 when Kasey Kahne did it.
Denny Hamlin, who won the first race of the Monster Energy Cup Series season at Daytona, will start fourth. Kyle Busch will be sixth and Kyle Larson seventh.
Kevin Harvick didn't have a great day, qualifying 18th. This will be the first time he has started outside the top six in Atlanta since 2014 and just the second time since 2010.
"Today has been a complete waste of time for us," Harvick said. "The car won't steer. It won't turn to the right. We can't figure out what is wrong with the steering to make it go straight."
Joey Logano, who is coming off his first career Cup Series championship, will start 27th after a less-than-stellar qualifying run. Ryan Blaney will be right in front of him in 26th.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.
(Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.)
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 starting lineup
Starting
Driver
No.
No. 1
Aric Almirola
10
No. 2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
No. 3
Clint Bowyer
14
No. 4
Denny Hamlin
11
No. 5
Daniel Suarez
41
No. 6
Kyle Busch
18
No. 7
Kyle Larson
42
No. 8
Kurt Busch
1
No. 9
Martin Truex Jr.
19
No. 10
Austin Dillon
3
No. 11
Jimmie Johnson
48
No. 12
Michael McDowell
34
No. 13
Ryan Newman
9
No. 14
Paul Menard
21
No. 15
Erik Jones
20
No. 16
Alex Bowman
88
No. 17
William Byron
24
No. 18
Kevin Harvick
4
No. 19
Brad Keselowski
2
No. 20
Matt DiBenedetto
95
No. 21
Ty Dillon
13
No. 22
Chase Elliott
9
No. 23
David Ragan
38
No. 24
Corey Lajoie
32
No. 25
Ryan Preece
47
No. 26
Ryan Blaney
12
No. 27
Joey Logano
22
No. 28
Daniel Hemric
8
No. 29
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
No. 30
Chris Buescher
37
No. 31
Matt Tifft
31
No. 32
Ross Chastain
15
No. 33
Landon Cassill
00
No. 34
Parker Kligerman
96
No. 35
Garrett Smithley
77
No. 36
Cody Ware
51
No. 37
BJ McLeod
52
What time does the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 start?
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place Sunday, Feb. 24. Live coverage begins on Fox at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on?
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 22
Time
Event
Channel
11:35 a.m.
NASCAR first practice
NASCAR.com
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity first practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Truck first practice
NASCAR.com
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity first practice
FS1
4:05 p.m.
Truck final practice
FS1
5:10 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying
FS1/PRN
Saturday, Feb. 23
Time
Event
Channel
9:35 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
10:40 a.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
12 p.m.
NASCAR final practice
FS1
2 p.m.
Xfinity Rinnai 250
FS1/PRN
4:30 p.m.
Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200
FS1/MRN
Sunday, Feb. 24
Time
Event
Channel
2 p.m.
NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Fox/PRN