NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta: Aric Almirola wins pole; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts second

Sporting News
Aric Almirola will start on the pole in Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will attempt to become the first winner from the pole at the track since Kasey Kahne in 2006.

Aric Almirola is the pole-sitter for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Almirola beat out Clint Bowyer with just seconds remaining in qualifying to earn the top spot and will start on the front row alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who qualified second.

"In that final round, we knew that a second lap was going to be faster than the first," Almirola said. "That first lap, we kind of decided to throw that lap away and work on building the speed up. That second lap, I just really executed and hit all my marks perfectly and was able to be good enough and had a really fast lap to get the pole, which is really cool because I haven't done it in like seven years. That was pretty neat."

Keep in mind that while 14 races have been won from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a race has not been won from there since 2006 when Kasey Kahne did it.

Denny Hamlin, who won the first race of the Monster Energy Cup Series season at Daytona, will start fourth. Kyle Busch will be sixth and Kyle Larson seventh.

Kevin Harvick didn't have a great day, qualifying 18th. This will be the first time he has started outside the top six in Atlanta since 2014 and just the second time since 2010.

"Today has been a complete waste of time for us," Harvick said. "The car won't steer. It won't turn to the right. We can't figure out what is wrong with the steering to make it go straight."

Joey Logano, who is coming off his first career Cup Series championship, will start 27th after a less-than-stellar qualifying run. Ryan Blaney will be right in front of him in 26th.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

(Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.)

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 starting lineup


Starting

Driver

No.

No. 1

Aric Almirola

10

No. 2

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

No. 3

Clint Bowyer

14

No. 4

Denny Hamlin

11

No. 5

Daniel Suarez

41

No. 6

Kyle Busch

18

No. 7

Kyle Larson

42

No. 8

Kurt Busch

1

No. 9

Martin Truex Jr.

19

No. 10

Austin Dillon

3

No. 11

Jimmie Johnson

48

No. 12

Michael McDowell

34

No. 13

Ryan Newman

9

No. 14

Paul Menard

21

No. 15

Erik Jones

20

No. 16

Alex Bowman

88

No. 17

William Byron

24

No. 18

Kevin Harvick

4

No. 19

Brad Keselowski

2

No. 20

Matt DiBenedetto

95

No. 21

Ty Dillon

13

No. 22

Chase Elliott

9

No. 23

David Ragan

38

No. 24

Corey Lajoie

32

No. 25

Ryan Preece

47

Time

Event

Channel

9:35 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

10:40 a.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

12 p.m.

NASCAR final practice

FS1

2 p.m.

Xfinity Rinnai 250

FS1/PRN

4:30 p.m.

Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200

FS1/MRN

No. 26

Ryan Blaney

12

No. 27

Joey Logano

22

No. 28

Daniel Hemric

8

No. 29

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

No. 30

Chris Buescher

37

No. 31

Matt Tifft

31

No. 32

Ross Chastain

15

No. 33

Landon Cassill

00

No. 34

Parker Kligerman

96

No. 35

Garrett Smithley

77

No. 36

Cody Ware

51

No. 37

BJ McLeod

52

What time does the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 start?

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place Sunday, Feb. 24. Live coverage begins on Fox at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on?

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 22

Time

Event

Channel

11:35 a.m.

NASCAR first practice

NASCAR.com

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity first practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Truck first practice

NASCAR.com

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity first practice

FS1

4:05 p.m.

Truck final practice

FS1

5:10 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying

FS1/PRN

Saturday, Feb. 23

Time

Event

Channel

9:35 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

10:40 a.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

12 p.m.

NASCAR final practice

FS1

2 p.m.

Xfinity Rinnai 250

FS1/PRN

4:30 p.m.

Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200

FS1/MRN

Sunday, Feb. 24

Time

Event

Channel

2 p.m.

NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Fox/PRN

