NASCAR’s All-Star Race is returning to Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway won’t be a one-and-done home for NASCAR’s All-Star Race.

NASCAR released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday and TMS will once again host the $1 million-to-win event featuring the top drivers in the sport.

The All-Star Race is scheduled for May 22. TMS hosted the event for the first time in June with Kyle Larson winning it.

The All-Star Race has been held since 1985 and has been run at Charlotte Motor Speedway every year except for 1986 (Atlanta), 2020 (Bristol) and 2021.

Along with the All-Star Race, NASCAR is scheduled to come for its fall race weekend during its playoffs on Sept. 25, 2022 for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

The other event on TMS’ 2022 schedule is the Ducks Unlimited Expo from April 8-10.

The IndyCar Series is also returning but that date is to be announced.

“Texas Motor Speedway is thrilled and honored to be able to host these great motorsports and outdoor events,” track senior vice president and general manager Rob Ramage said in a news release. “Fans are our No. 1 priority so our primary goal is to provide them with the most exciting and most comfortable experience possible. Whether it’s a NASCAR or INDYCAR event or an outstanding one-of-a-kind event like the Ducks Unlimited Expo, we will continue to add new experiences for our fans to create memories for a lifetime.

“The announcement of our 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series date is coming soon and I’m sure it will be something Texas Motor Speedway race fans will really appreciate.”

Season tickets for the 2022 season are on sale. Purchasing information is available on the track’s website.