NASCAR All-Star Race results: Chase Elliott cruises to $1 million prize at Bristol

Chase Elliott's NASCAR All-Star Race victory Wednesday evening had the backdrop of much on-track experimentation for the sport and a high-risk social distancing tightrope in the stands. There was somewhere in the ballpark of 30,000 people on hand at Bristol Motor Speedway — by far the most of any major U.S. sport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The racing itself was straightforward, however, with Elliott dominating the field. He won Stages 2 and 3 before finishing the event on top. His prize was a cool $1 million.

Kyle Busch finished second, Kevin Harvick finished third, Brad Keselowski finished fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

A qualifying competition named the All-Star Open, plus a fan vote, determined the final four spots in the 20-entrant field. Those gave Aric Almirola, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto and Clint Bowyer a chance to ride in the main event.

Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, wrecked in the Open and was not happy about it.

Sporting News tracked live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from the 2020 NASCAR All-Star races at Bristol. Follow below for complete results.

NASCAR All-Star Race highlights from Chase Elliott's win at Bristol

NASCAR All-Star Race results

10:13 p.m.: Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race! He dominated after the opening stage.

10:11 p.m.: Ten laps to go to determine a winner.

10:02 p.m.: Elliott makes it two in a row, cruising to a Stage 3 win.

9:59 p.m.: Elliott still leads late in Stage 3. There are four stages in this event.

9:44 p.m.: Chase Elliott wins Stage 2. The lack of stage-by-stage incentive is a clear oversight in this All-Star format — there's no monetary winning attached to the stages and it's eating into the competitiveness of the event.

9:34 p.m.: Ryan Newman spins early in Stage 2.

9:22 p.m.: Blaney wins Stage 1.

9:20 p.m.: Ryan Blaney holds a slight edge through the first 40 laps.

9:08 p.m.: Keselowski collides with Kurt Busch.

9:05 p.m.: Green flag.

9:03 p.m.: Underglow lights are in effect.

8:48 p.m.: Things will be underway here soon.

8:05 p.m.: After a break between competitions, we'll have the main event. Intros are slated for approximately 8:45 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Open results

8:01 p.m.: Clint Bowyer gets the last spot via fan voting.

7:58 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto wins the final stage and clinches a spot in the All-Star race. One more spot remains for the fan vote winner.

7:46 p.m.: Byron wins Stage 2.

7:28 p.m.: Aric Almirola wins Stage 1 and advances to the All-Star Race.

7:15 p.m.: Caution for Bubba Wallace.

7:10 p.m.: Green flag.

7:03 p.m.: Engines fired for the Open, which is a qualifier for the main event.

6:58 p.m.: Another look at the crowd.

6:45 p.m.: Here's an early look at the stands. Emphasis on early, though, as many more people are supposed to show up.

NASCAR All-Star Race start time

  • Date: Wednesday, July 15

  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Open) | 8:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)

  • TV channel: FS1

The first green flag of the night Wednesday will wave shortly after 7 p.m. ET for The Open, a quick qualifying race for those not yet locked into the All-Star field. The Open will feature stage lengths of 35, 35 and 15 laps. The winners of those three stages will earn spots in the back of the All-Star race field.

The All-Star Race itself has a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET and features stage lengths of 55, 35, 35 and 15 laps. Both green-flag and yellow-flag laps will count in Stages 1-3, with only green-flag laps counting in the final stage.

FS1's NASCAR All-Star Race coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET.

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup at Bristol

Drivers earned All-Star Race eligibility in three ways:

— Win a Cup Series points-paying race in 2019 or 2020. Cup Series rookie Cole Custer became eligible with his upset win Sunday at Kentucky. Justin Haley, a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, gained entry with his win at Daytona last July.

— Win a Cup Series championship. Truex, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson are the Cup champions in the All-Star Race field.

— Win a past All-Star Race. Ryan Newman got in this way.

The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:

Start

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

4

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

13

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Winner of Open Stage 1

18

Winner of Open Stage 2

19

Winner of Open Stage 3

20

Fan Vote winner

NASCAR All-Star Open lineup at Bristol

The All-Star Open starting grid was determined similarly to how lineups for Cup Series races have been set since NASCAR's return from its coronavirus pause. NASCAR is mostly using random draws while it proceeds without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the protocol for how the All-Star Open field was set at Bristol:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from the top 12 teams in owner points.

  • Positions 13-22: Random draw from the remaining teams.

The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:

Start

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

6

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

7

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

9

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

11

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

12

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

14

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

15

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

16

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

17

Timmy Hill *

66

Motorsports Business Management

18

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

19

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

22

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

* Withdrawn from race.

