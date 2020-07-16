NASCAR All-Star Race results: Chase Elliott cruises to $1 million prize at Bristol
Chase Elliott's NASCAR All-Star Race victory Wednesday evening had the backdrop of much on-track experimentation for the sport and a high-risk social distancing tightrope in the stands. There was somewhere in the ballpark of 30,000 people on hand at Bristol Motor Speedway — by far the most of any major U.S. sport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The racing itself was straightforward, however, with Elliott dominating the field. He won Stages 2 and 3 before finishing the event on top. His prize was a cool $1 million.
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) July 16, 2020
Kyle Busch finished second, Kevin Harvick finished third, Brad Keselowski finished fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
A qualifying competition named the All-Star Open, plus a fan vote, determined the final four spots in the 20-entrant field. Those gave Aric Almirola, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto and Clint Bowyer a chance to ride in the main event.
Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, wrecked in the Open and was not happy about it.
Sporting News tracked live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from the 2020 NASCAR All-Star races at Bristol. Follow below for complete results.
NASCAR All-Star Race highlights from Chase Elliott's win at Bristol
NASCAR All-Star Race results
10:13 p.m.: Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race! He dominated after the opening stage.
"There's no feeling like it."- @ChaseElliott is happy to celebrate WITH fans at Bristol tonight.#AllStarRace | #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/QoBXxv0ibh
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 16, 2020
ONE MILLION DOLLARS. @chaseelliott WINS the @NASCAR #AllStarRace at @BMSupdates! pic.twitter.com/pSaRlGPdJC
— NASCARTalk (@NASCARTalkNBC) July 16, 2020
Top-10:
1. @chaseelliott
2. @KyleBusch
3. @KevinHarvick
4. @keselowski
5. @dennyhamlin
6. @Blaney
7. @joeylogano
8. @AlexBowman88
9. @Aric_Almirola
10. @MartinTruex_Jr #NASCAR
— Chris Knight ツ (@Knighter01) July 16, 2020
10:11 p.m.: Ten laps to go to determine a winner.
10:02 p.m.: Elliott makes it two in a row, cruising to a Stage 3 win.
ASR Stage 3
Chase Elliott
Ryan Blaney
Brad Keselowski
Kyle Busch
Kevin Harvick
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Joey Logano
Alex Bowman
Clint Bowyer
Aric Almirola
Martin Truex
William Byron
Jimmie Johnson
Cole Custer
Matt Kenseth
Ryan Newman
Justin Haley
Matt DiBenedetto
Kurt Busch
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 16, 2020
9:59 p.m.: Elliott still leads late in Stage 3. There are four stages in this event.
9:44 p.m.: Chase Elliott wins Stage 2. The lack of stage-by-stage incentive is a clear oversight in this All-Star format — there's no monetary winning attached to the stages and it's eating into the competitiveness of the event.
ASR Stage 2
Chase Elliott
Kevin Harvick
Ryan Blaney
Brad Keselowski
Alex Bowman
Clint Bowyer
Denny Hamlin
Joey Logano
Aric Almirola
Kyle Busch
Erik Jones
William Byron
Martin Truex Jr.
Jimmie Johnson
Ryan Newman
Cole Custer
Justin Haley
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Kurt Busch
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 16, 2020
Definitely need to have something to race for at these stages. Either significant coin or automatic start first next stage or something.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 16, 2020
9:34 p.m.: Ryan Newman spins early in Stage 2.
Trouble for Ryan Newman.#NASCARonFS1 | #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/zP1bg232n3
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 16, 2020
9:22 p.m.: Blaney wins Stage 1.
STAGE WINNER: @Blaney starts strong at @BMSupdates and wins the opening stage of the #AllStarRace! pic.twitter.com/3YeGRhKsJA
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2020
Stage 1 results:
1. @Blaney
2. @KevinHarvick
3. @chaseelliott
4. @AlexBowman88
5. @Erik_Jones
6. @Aric_Almirola
7. @joeylogano
8. @keselowski
9. @KyleBusch
10. @RyanJNewman #NASCAR | #AllStarRace
— Jacob Seelman (@JacobSeelman77) July 16, 2020
9:20 p.m.: Ryan Blaney holds a slight edge through the first 40 laps.
9:08 p.m.: Keselowski collides with Kurt Busch.
A spin for @KurtBusch!
The No. 1 goes around following contact with @keselowski during the opening stage. #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/MgPaJQpIuc
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2020
Spin: @KurtBusch.
"Things are OK, just backed it in pretty good" he says. #NASCAR
— Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) July 16, 2020
9:05 p.m.: Green flag.
9:03 p.m.: Underglow lights are in effect.
ooooooo it's glowing#AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/aq2Zjv8LKS
— NASCARTalk (@NASCARTalkNBC) July 16, 2020
8:48 p.m.: Things will be underway here soon.
NASCAR All Star Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
Four Stages:
55 | 35 | 35 | 15
Cautions will not count in first three stages
Unlimited overtime attempts
The cars will feature underglow LED lightning.
It's Bristol, baby.
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 16, 2020
8:05 p.m.: After a break between competitions, we'll have the main event. Intros are slated for approximately 8:45 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Open results
8:01 p.m.: Clint Bowyer gets the last spot via fan voting.
Fan vote winner advancing to the All-Star Race is @ClintBowyer
— Jayski.com (@jayski) July 16, 2020
7:58 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto wins the final stage and clinches a spot in the All-Star race. One more spot remains for the fan vote winner.
7:46 p.m.: Byron wins Stage 2.
Slick Bill Byron! @WilliamByron cruises to a Stage 2 win and transfers into the #AllStarRace! pic.twitter.com/lDl8NjlTck
— NASCARTalk (@NASCARTalkNBC) July 15, 2020
7:28 p.m.: Aric Almirola wins Stage 1 and advances to the All-Star Race.
Stage 1:
1. @Aric_Almirola
2. @WilliamByron
3. @tydillon
4. @StenhouseJr
5. @Chris_Buescher
6. @ClintBowyer
7. @CoreyLaJoie
8. @Daniel_SuarezG
9. @mattdracing
10. @austindillon3 #NASCAR
— Catchfence (@catchfence) July 15, 2020
7:15 p.m.: Caution for Bubba Wallace.
A big crash involving @BubbaWallace and @Mc_Driver!
Our first caution of the night is out in the All-Star Open at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/W8OoykuuFs
— NASCAR Alerts (@NASCAR_Alerts) July 15, 2020
Wowww. @Mc_Driver and @BubbaWallace tangle.
Wallace has said nothing on the radio.
"What the hell was that all about?" he's asked. #NASCAR
— Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) July 15, 2020
@BubbaWallace done for the night.
Cannot use a backup for the #AllStarRace #NASCAR
— Catchfence (@catchfence) July 15, 2020
7:10 p.m.: Green flag.
7:03 p.m.: Engines fired for the Open, which is a qualifier for the main event.
Engines fired for the NASCAR All-Star Open
35 Laps - Winner Advances into the All Star Race
35 Laps - Winner Advances into the All Star Race
15 Laps - Winner Advances into the All Star Race
The top fan vote earner to have no already qualified will also make the main event.
— Matthew Weaver (@JMattWeaver) July 15, 2020
Everything you need to know about tonight's #AllStarRace ... in one place. pic.twitter.com/dlyTjPnxu6
— NASCAR Alerts (@NASCAR_Alerts) July 15, 2020
6:58 p.m.: Another look at the crowd.
Fans stand for the invocation and “God Bless the U.S.A.” pic.twitter.com/UGhuBe2qEp
— Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) July 15, 2020
6:45 p.m.: Here's an early look at the stands. Emphasis on early, though, as many more people are supposed to show up.
The first wave of fans at Bristol motor speedway. #nascar pic.twitter.com/M37TULtsc0
— Allen Gregory (@Greg_BHCSports) July 15, 2020
NASCAR All-Star Race start time
Date: Wednesday, July 15
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Open) | 8:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)
TV channel: FS1
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
The first green flag of the night Wednesday will wave shortly after 7 p.m. ET for The Open, a quick qualifying race for those not yet locked into the All-Star field. The Open will feature stage lengths of 35, 35 and 15 laps. The winners of those three stages will earn spots in the back of the All-Star race field.
The All-Star Race itself has a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET and features stage lengths of 55, 35, 35 and 15 laps. Both green-flag and yellow-flag laps will count in Stages 1-3, with only green-flag laps counting in the final stage.
FS1's NASCAR All-Star Race coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET.
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup at Bristol
Drivers earned All-Star Race eligibility in three ways:
— Win a Cup Series points-paying race in 2019 or 2020. Cup Series rookie Cole Custer became eligible with his upset win Sunday at Kentucky. Justin Haley, a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, gained entry with his win at Daytona last July.
— Win a Cup Series championship. Truex, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson are the Cup champions in the All-Star Race field.
— Win a past All-Star Race. Ryan Newman got in this way.
The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:
Start
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
4
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
12
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
13
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
14
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Winner of Open Stage 1
18
Winner of Open Stage 2
19
Winner of Open Stage 3
20
Fan Vote winner
NASCAR All-Star Open lineup at Bristol
The All-Star Open starting grid was determined similarly to how lineups for Cup Series races have been set since NASCAR's return from its coronavirus pause. NASCAR is mostly using random draws while it proceeds without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the protocol for how the All-Star Open field was set at Bristol:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from the top 12 teams in owner points.
Positions 13-22: Random draw from the remaining teams.
The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:
Start
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
7
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
9
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
11
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
14
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
15
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
16
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
17
Timmy Hill *
66
Motorsports Business Management
18
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
22
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
* Withdrawn from race.