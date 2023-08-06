NASCAR Star Austin Dillon's Wife Admits She Gets "Nervous" When He Races

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Austin Dillon, 33, has made a name for himself as a successful race car driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the #3 Chevrolet Camaro for his grandfather's racing company, Richard Childress Racing. He comes from a family chock-full of professional race car drivers, including his younger brother Ty, his dad Mike and his grandfather.

Austin has been married since 2017, and is a proud father of two. His wife, Whitney Ward Dillon, has an impressive backstory of her own as a former NFL cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans. The power couple has recently built a career in reality TV, starring in Racing Wives and their own show, Austin Dillon's Life In The Fast Lane.

Austin and Whitney met in 2015, and were engaged less than a year later. The couple now has over five years of marriage under their belts, and share two children: their son Ace (3) and newborn daughter Blaize, who was born in June, along with a French Bulldog named Gucci Girl.

Whitney is originally from Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, a small town outside of Chattanooga. She graduated from college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she was a cheerleader before cheering professionally in the NFL for four years. Now, Whitney is the co-owner of a jewelry company called Shop the WM, a lifestyle blogger with a blog called The BFF blog with her best friend Mariel Swan, a reality TV star, and of course a doting wife and mother.

Though the Dillon family is often on the road supporting Austin, they have a home in North Carolina where Austin was born and raised. While Whitney is always out there cheering for Austin, she did admit that she still gets nervous every time he races. "I always get nervous [watching him compete]. I’m like a high-energy person,” Whitney told Us in June 2022. “My emotions are on, like, 50,000 at all times. So yes, I always get nervous and very excited. It’s an exciting sport and I love that we’re a part of it.”

