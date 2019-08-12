NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the Consumers Energy 400
Kevin Harvick came away with the checkered flag Sunday at the Consumers Energy 400 after he chased down Joey Logano in the final laps.
It was Harvick's second win of 2019 while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson placed second and third, respectively.
Logano ultimately finished in 17th place after dealing with fuel issues, which forced him to make a late pit stop.
Harvick might have edged out Logano on the Michigan track, but Logano maintains the advantage in the updated rankings.
The battle for the lead is on! @KevinHarvick is there trying to get by @joeylogano! pic.twitter.com/OipFETbGoV
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 11, 2019
Harvick had the fastest car over the last run of the final stage.
“(It) takes a lot of people to make these cars go around, and winning races is what it's all about,” Harvick said, via Yahoo Sports. “(I) just can't do it without all you guys. I mean, to come here to Michigan and win for Ford, and I know how much Mobil 1 likes to beat that Shell car [driven by Joey Logano], so that was cool.”
NASCAR points standings 2019
Below are the updated standings following the Consumers Energy 400. Winners are in bold and are guaranteed a playoff spot.
Rank
Driver
Wins
Points
No. 1
Kyle Busch
4
892
No. 2
Joey Logano
2
872
No. 3
Kevin Harvick
2
822
No. 4
Denny Hamlin
3
815
No. 5
Martin Truex Jr.
4
805
No. 6
Brad Keselowski
3
764
No. 7
Chase Elliott
2
711
No. 8
Kurt Busch
1
701
No. 9
Ryan Blaney
0
654
No. 10
Alex Bowman
1
653
No. 11
Aric Almirola
0
645
No. 12
William Byron
0
642
No. 13
Kyle Larson
0
624
No. 14
Erik Jones
0
623
No. 15
Ryan Newman
0
569
No. 16
Clint Bowyer
0
559
No. 17
Daniel Suarez
0
553
No. 18
Jimmie Johnson
0
547
No. 19
Paul Menard
0
506
No. 20
Chris Buescher
0
486
No. 21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
0
475
No. 22
Austin Dillon
0
434
No. 23
Matt DiBenedetto
0
380
No. 24
Ty Dillon
0
397
No. 25
Daniel Hemric
0
352
No. 26
Michael McDowell
0
302
No. 27
Ryan Preece
0
299
No. 28
Bubba Wallace
0
281
No. 29
Corey Lajoie
0
266
No. 30
David Ragan
0
256
No. 31
Matt Tifft
0
243
No. 32
Reed Sorenson
0
67
No. 33
Quin Houff
0
64
No. 34
J.J. Yeley
0
29
No. 35
Jamie McMurray
0
19
No. 36
Austin Theriault
0
10
No. 37
Andy Seuss
0
9
No. 38
Stanton Barrett
0
2
No. 39
Casey Mears
0
1
Who’s on the Cup Series playoff bubble?
Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson are just below the cut line.
Three winless drivers, Erik Jones, who finished 18th, and Ryan Newman (12th) and Clint Bowyer (37th), all padded their distance between the cutoff position.
Paul Menard ranks 19th in the standings, only 40-plus points behind Suarez and Johnson. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is also close in 20th place, but still probably too far behind at this point.
There are three races remaining before the playoffs begin at Las Vegas on Sept. 15. Bristol is next weekend, followed by Darlington and Indianapolis.
How are NASCAR driver points awarded per race?
Each finishing spot in the field earns driver points with the maximum being 40 for a win. These points accrue over the season as do owner points.
Drivers can also earn points based off of their finishes in the first two stages of the race. The driver who finishes first earns 10 points, the man who finishes in second earns nine and so on and so forth, points earned in those stages are then added to the points earned at the finish of a race.
The points are added up over all of the races and there is a reset after the regular-season finale in the 26th race. Drivers who have earned wins or finish in the top 16 of the Cup Series standings then move on to the playoffs.
No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 475
Drivers accumulate playoff points earning five bonus points for a win and one for a stage win. Those points are added to a driver's total at the start of the playoffs.
MORE: Jimmie Johnson changes crew chief as clock ticks on Cup Series playoffs | Jimmie Johnson still wants apology from Ryan Blaney, who says 'I have nothing to apologize about'
For a more in-depth look at how scoring works, click here.