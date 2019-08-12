NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the Consumers Energy 400

Kevin Harvick came away with the checkered flag Sunday at the Consumers Energy 400 after he chased down Joey Logano in the final laps.

It was Harvick's second win of 2019 while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson placed second and third, respectively.

Logano ultimately finished in 17th place after dealing with fuel issues, which forced him to make a late pit stop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harvick might have edged out Logano on the Michigan track, but Logano maintains the advantage in the updated rankings.

The battle for the lead is on! @KevinHarvick is there trying to get by @joeylogano! pic.twitter.com/OipFETbGoV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 11, 2019

Harvick had the fastest car over the last run of the final stage.

“(It) takes a lot of people to make these cars go around, and winning races is what it's all about,” Harvick said, via Yahoo Sports. “(I) just can't do it without all you guys. I mean, to come here to Michigan and win for Ford, and I know how much Mobil 1 likes to beat that Shell car [driven by Joey Logano], so that was cool.”

NASCAR points standings 2019

Below are the updated standings following the Consumers Energy 400. Winners are in bold and are guaranteed a playoff spot.

Story continues

Rank Driver Wins Points No. 1 Kyle Busch 4 892 No. 2 Joey Logano 2 872 No. 3 Kevin Harvick 2 822 No. 4 Denny Hamlin 3 815 No. 5 Martin Truex Jr. 4 805 No. 6 Brad Keselowski 3 764 No. 7 Chase Elliott 2 711 No. 8 Kurt Busch 1 701 No. 9 Ryan Blaney 0 654 No. 10 Alex Bowman 1 653 No. 11 Aric Almirola 0 645 No. 12 William Byron 0 642 No. 13 Kyle Larson 0 624 No. 14 Erik Jones 0 623 No. 15 Ryan Newman 0 569 No. 16 Clint Bowyer 0 559 No. 17 Daniel Suarez 0 553 No. 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 547 No. 19 Paul Menard 0 506 No. 20 Chris Buescher 0 486 No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 475 No. 22 Austin Dillon 0 434 No. 23 Matt DiBenedetto 0 380 No. 24 Ty Dillon 0 397 No. 25 Daniel Hemric 0 352 No. 26 Michael McDowell 0 302 No. 27 Ryan Preece 0 299 No. 28 Bubba Wallace 0 281 No. 29 Corey Lajoie 0 266 No. 30 David Ragan 0 256 No. 31 Matt Tifft 0 243 No. 32 Reed Sorenson 0 67 No. 33 Quin Houff 0 64 No. 34 J.J. Yeley 0 29 No. 35 Jamie McMurray 0 19 No. 36 Austin Theriault 0 10 No. 37 Andy Seuss 0 9 No. 38 Stanton Barrett 0 2 No. 39 Casey Mears 0 1

Who’s on the Cup Series playoff bubble?

Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson are just below the cut line.

Three winless drivers, Erik Jones, who finished 18th, and Ryan Newman (12th) and Clint Bowyer (37th), all padded their distance between the cutoff position.

Paul Menard ranks 19th in the standings, only 40-plus points behind Suarez and Johnson. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is also close in 20th place, but still probably too far behind at this point.

There are three races remaining before the playoffs begin at Las Vegas on Sept. 15. Bristol is next weekend, followed by Darlington and Indianapolis.

How are NASCAR driver points awarded per race?

Each finishing spot in the field earns driver points with the maximum being 40 for a win. These points accrue over the season as do owner points.

Drivers can also earn points based off of their finishes in the first two stages of the race. The driver who finishes first earns 10 points, the man who finishes in second earns nine and so on and so forth, points earned in those stages are then added to the points earned at the finish of a race.

The points are added up over all of the races and there is a reset after the regular-season finale in the 26th race. Drivers who have earned wins or finish in the top 16 of the Cup Series standings then move on to the playoffs.

No. 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 475

Drivers accumulate playoff points earning five bonus points for a win and one for a stage win. Those points are added to a driver's total at the start of the playoffs.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson changes crew chief as clock ticks on Cup Series playoffs | Jimmie Johnson still wants apology from Ryan Blaney, who says 'I have nothing to apologize about'

For a more in-depth look at how scoring works, click here.



