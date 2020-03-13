New NASCAR schedule for 2020: Tracking canceled & postponed races as coronavirus pandemic continues

Sporting News

We know two things about the revised NASCAR schedule for 2020 as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic that all but shut down the sports world in mid-March.

One: There will be no NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the weekend of March 15. Two: There will be no NASCAR racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on the weekend of March 22.

It's important to note that NASCAR races at Atlanta and Homestead over the next couple weeks have been postponed, not canceled — at least not yet. As for the following weekend on the NASCAR schedule, when all three national series are scheduled to run at Texas Motor Speedway on March 27-29, the races are on as planned.

Again, for now.

MORE: Tracking coronavirus cancellations in sports

The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, racing included, can proceed. Which is why NASCAR in a statement Friday noted it "will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

In other words, more changes can and likely will come.

For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as it stands, plus the options the sport might weigh as the pandemic continues.

New NASCAR schedule for 2020

Date

Race

Track

Start time

TV channel

Radio

Winner

Feb. 16

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Denny Hamlin

Feb. 23

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

Joey Logano

March 1

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Alex Bowman

March 8

FanShield 500

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Joey Logano

March 15

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

March 22

Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

March 29

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

April 5

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

April 19

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

April 26

Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

May 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 9 (Sat.)

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

8 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 16 (Sat.)

All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

9 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 24

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

-

May 31

Kansas 400

Kansas Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 7

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 14

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

3 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

June 21

Chicagoland 400

Chicagoland Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 27 (Sat.)

Kids Free 325

Pocono Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 28

Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350

Pocono Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

July 5

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBC

IMS Radio

-

July 11 (Sat.)

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

July 19

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Aug. 9

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 16

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 23

Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 29 (Sat.)

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Sept. 6*

Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 12 (Sat.)*

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 19 (Sat.)*

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Sept. 27*

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Oct. 4*

Alabama 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 11*

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

PRN

-

Oct. 18*

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 25*

Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Nov. 1*

NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Nov. 8*

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

* — playoff race

Canceled NASCAR races

As of March 13, no NASCAR races have been canceled. As other sports leagues and organizations have experienced with the coronavirus pandemic, that could quickly change.

From NASCAR's statement to Fox Sports: "NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy.”

It's currently unclear how canceled races would impact the NASCAR schedule. From Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"NASCAR rules state the playoffs start on Race 27. There is no specification on what would happen if the season is shorter than 36 races. NASCAR has a rule that allows it to change rules at any time: 'On occasion, circumstances will be presented that are either unforeseen or are otherwise extraordinary, in which strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this goal. In such rare circumstances, the NASCAR Officials, as a practical matter, may make a determination regarding the conduct of an Event, the eligibility of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated by or are inconsistent with the NASCAR Rules, in order to achieve this goal.'"

Postponed NASCAR races

  • Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)

  • Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)

NASCAR has a couple options with the two races currently postponed.

June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN -

The 2020 schedule features three open weekends (April 12, July 26 and Aug. 2), so the Atlanta and Homestead races could be rescheduled in any of those slots. They also could be scheduled in the middle of any given week, although the Homestead race in particular would present logistics/travel issues for teams.

For what it's worth, both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway have lights.

NASCAR has not announced when and how it will reschedule the Atlanta and Homestead races — just that they have been postponed.

