New NASCAR schedule for 2020: Tracking canceled & postponed races as coronavirus pandemic continues
We know two things about the revised NASCAR schedule for 2020 as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic that all but shut down the sports world in mid-March.
One: There will be no NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the weekend of March 15. Two: There will be no NASCAR racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on the weekend of March 22.
It's important to note that NASCAR races at Atlanta and Homestead over the next couple weeks have been postponed, not canceled — at least not yet. As for the following weekend on the NASCAR schedule, when all three national series are scheduled to run at Texas Motor Speedway on March 27-29, the races are on as planned.
Again, for now.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, racing included, can proceed. Which is why NASCAR in a statement Friday noted it "will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”
In other words, more changes can and likely will come.
For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as it stands, plus the options the sport might weigh as the pandemic continues.
New NASCAR schedule for 2020
Date
Race
Track
Start time
TV channel
Radio
Winner
Feb. 16
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Denny Hamlin
Feb. 23
Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
Joey Logano
March 1
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Alex Bowman
March 8
FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Joey Logano
March 15
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
March 22
Dixie Vodka 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
March 29
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
April 5
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
April 19
Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
April 26
Geico 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
May 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Dover International Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 9 (Sat.)
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
8 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 16 (Sat.)
All-Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
9 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 24
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
-
May 31
Kansas 400
Kansas Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 7
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 14
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
3 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
June 21
Chicagoland 400
Chicagoland Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 27 (Sat.)
Kids Free 325
Pocono Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 28
Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350
Pocono Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
July 5
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBC
IMS Radio
-
July 11 (Sat.)
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
July 19
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aug. 9
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 16
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 23
Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 29 (Sat.)
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Sept. 6*
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 12 (Sat.)*
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 19 (Sat.)*
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Sept. 27*
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Oct. 4*
Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 11*
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
PRN
-
Oct. 18*
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 25*
Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Nov. 1*
NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Nov. 8*
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
* — playoff race
Canceled NASCAR races
As of March 13, no NASCAR races have been canceled. As other sports leagues and organizations have experienced with the coronavirus pandemic, that could quickly change.
From NASCAR's statement to Fox Sports: "NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy.”
It's currently unclear how canceled races would impact the NASCAR schedule. From Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:
"NASCAR rules state the playoffs start on Race 27. There is no specification on what would happen if the season is shorter than 36 races. NASCAR has a rule that allows it to change rules at any time: 'On occasion, circumstances will be presented that are either unforeseen or are otherwise extraordinary, in which strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this goal. In such rare circumstances, the NASCAR Officials, as a practical matter, may make a determination regarding the conduct of an Event, the eligibility of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated by or are inconsistent with the NASCAR Rules, in order to achieve this goal.'"
Postponed NASCAR races
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)
Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)
NASCAR has a couple options with the two races currently postponed.
The 2020 schedule features three open weekends (April 12, July 26 and Aug. 2), so the Atlanta and Homestead races could be rescheduled in any of those slots. They also could be scheduled in the middle of any given week, although the Homestead race in particular would present logistics/travel issues for teams.
For what it's worth, both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway have lights.
NASCAR has not announced when and how it will reschedule the Atlanta and Homestead races — just that they have been postponed.