NASCAR schedule 2020: Dates, TV channels, start times for all Cup Series races

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020 is notable simply because of the massive changes that have been made and will continue to be made. Multiple races have moved dates for 2020, creating a scheduling shakeup that is sure to impact how the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is decided.

The biggest change as it pertains to the Cup Series playoffs, many say, is the fact that Daytona's second date on the schedule is now the last race of the regular season. Such an unpredictable and wide-open event being the last chance for teams to make the playoffs is a formula for made-for-TV chaos.

Among the other big changes, which are detailed below: Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader in June — one race on Saturday and one on Sunday. Homestead-Miami Speedway no longer hosts the championship race; now Phoenix Raceway gets that honor. The Bristol night race is now a playoff race. The Brickyard 400 is now the series' July 4th weekend showcase.

“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said when the schedule was announced last March. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond."

Below is the complete NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020, including start times, TV channels, radio stations and the winners of each race.

NASCAR schedule 2020

Date

Race

Track

Start time

TV channel

Radio

Winner

Feb. 16

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Denny Hamlin

Feb. 23

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

Joey Logano

March 1

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Alex Bowman

March 8

FanShield 500

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

March 15

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

-

March 22

Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

March 29

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

April 5

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

April 19

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

April 26

Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

-

May 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 9 (Sat.)

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

8 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 16 (Sat.)

All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

9 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 24

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

-

May 31

Kansas 400

Kansas Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 7

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 14

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

3 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

June 21

Chicagoland 400

Chicagoland Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 27 (Sat.)

Kids Free 325

Pocono Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 28

Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350

Pocono Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

July 5

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBC

IMS Radio

-

July 11 (Sat.)

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

July 19

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Aug. 9

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 16

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 23

Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 29 (Sat.)

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

NASCAR schedule 2020: Playoff races

Date

Race

Track

Start time

TV channel

Radio

Winner

Sept. 6

Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 12 (Sat.)

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 19 (Sat.)

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Sept. 27

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Oct. 4

Alabama 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 11

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

PRN

-

Oct. 18

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 25

Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Nov. 1

NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Nov. 8

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

NASCAR race schedule changes for 2020

Below are the major changes for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule compared to prior seasons.

— Phoenix Raceway hosts the championship race, marking the first time since 2002 that the Cup Series will finish its season somewhere other than Homestead-Miami Speedway.

— Homestead's Cup Series date moves to the spring (March 22), making the Dixie Vodka 400 the sixth race of the season rather than the last.

— For the first time in the modern era, the Cup Series has a doubleheader on the schedule. Pocono Raceway hosts the Kids Free 325 on Saturday, June 27 and the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350 on Sunday, June 28.

— The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, which had been an early July staple on the Cup Series schedule, is now the regular-season finale. It's scheduled for Aug. 29.

— The Southern 500 at Darlington, one of the most prestigious races on the schedule, is now the first race of the playoffs. It's scheduled for Sept. 6.

— The famous Bristol night race, which previously had been run in August, is now a playoff race scheduled for Sept. 19. It will be the first cut-off race of the postseason.

— The Brickyard 400 moves up to July 4th weekend, replacing Daytona at that point of the schedule.

— The first night race of the season is ... Martinsville? The short track that recently installed lights gets its first ever 8 p.m. ET start time on May 9.

