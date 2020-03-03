NASCAR schedule 2020: Dates, TV channels, start times for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020 is notable simply because of the massive changes that have been made and will continue to be made. Multiple races have moved dates for 2020, creating a scheduling shakeup that is sure to impact how the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is decided.
The biggest change as it pertains to the Cup Series playoffs, many say, is the fact that Daytona's second date on the schedule is now the last race of the regular season. Such an unpredictable and wide-open event being the last chance for teams to make the playoffs is a formula for made-for-TV chaos.
Among the other big changes, which are detailed below: Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader in June — one race on Saturday and one on Sunday. Homestead-Miami Speedway no longer hosts the championship race; now Phoenix Raceway gets that honor. The Bristol night race is now a playoff race. The Brickyard 400 is now the series' July 4th weekend showcase.
“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said when the schedule was announced last March. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond."
Below is the complete NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020, including start times, TV channels, radio stations and the winners of each race.
NASCAR schedule 2020
Date
Race
Track
Start time
TV channel
Radio
Winner
Feb. 16
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Denny Hamlin
Feb. 23
Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
Joey Logano
March 1
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Alex Bowman
March 8
FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
March 15
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
-
March 22
Dixie Vodka 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
March 29
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
April 5
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
April 19
Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
April 26
Geico 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
-
May 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Dover International Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 9 (Sat.)
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
8 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 16 (Sat.)
All-Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
9 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 24
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
-
May 31
Kansas 400
Kansas Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 7
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 14
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
3 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
June 21
Chicagoland 400
Chicagoland Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 27 (Sat.)
Kids Free 325
Pocono Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 28
Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350
Pocono Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
July 5
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBC
IMS Radio
-
July 11 (Sat.)
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
July 19
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Aug. 9
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 16
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 23
Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 29 (Sat.)
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
NASCAR schedule 2020: Playoff races
Date
Race
Track
Start time
TV channel
Radio
Winner
Sept. 6
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 12 (Sat.)
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 19 (Sat.)
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Sept. 27
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Oct. 4
Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 11
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
PRN
-
Oct. 18
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 25
Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Nov. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Nov. 8
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
NASCAR race schedule changes for 2020
Below are the major changes for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule compared to prior seasons.
— Phoenix Raceway hosts the championship race, marking the first time since 2002 that the Cup Series will finish its season somewhere other than Homestead-Miami Speedway.
— Homestead's Cup Series date moves to the spring (March 22), making the Dixie Vodka 400 the sixth race of the season rather than the last.
— For the first time in the modern era, the Cup Series has a doubleheader on the schedule. Pocono Raceway hosts the Kids Free 325 on Saturday, June 27 and the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350 on Sunday, June 28.
— The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, which had been an early July staple on the Cup Series schedule, is now the regular-season finale. It's scheduled for Aug. 29.
— The Southern 500 at Darlington, one of the most prestigious races on the schedule, is now the first race of the playoffs. It's scheduled for Sept. 6.
— The famous Bristol night race, which previously had been run in August, is now a playoff race scheduled for Sept. 19. It will be the first cut-off race of the postseason.
— The Brickyard 400 moves up to July 4th weekend, replacing Daytona at that point of the schedule.
— The first night race of the season is ... Martinsville? The short track that recently installed lights gets its first ever 8 p.m. ET start time on May 9.