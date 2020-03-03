NASCAR schedule 2020: Dates, TV channels, start times for all Cup Series races

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020 is notable simply because of the massive changes that have been made and will continue to be made. Multiple races have moved dates for 2020, creating a scheduling shakeup that is sure to impact how the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is decided.

The biggest change as it pertains to the Cup Series playoffs, many say, is the fact that Daytona's second date on the schedule is now the last race of the regular season. Such an unpredictable and wide-open event being the last chance for teams to make the playoffs is a formula for made-for-TV chaos.

Among the other big changes, which are detailed below: Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader in June — one race on Saturday and one on Sunday. Homestead-Miami Speedway no longer hosts the championship race; now Phoenix Raceway gets that honor. The Bristol night race is now a playoff race. The Brickyard 400 is now the series' July 4th weekend showcase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said when the schedule was announced last March. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond."

Below is the complete NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020, including start times, TV channels, radio stations and the winners of each race.

NASCAR schedule 2020

Date Race Track Start time TV channel Radio Winner Feb. 16 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET Fox MRN Denny Hamlin Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. ET Fox PRN Joey Logano March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 p.m. ET Fox MRN Alex Bowman March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET Fox MRN - March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox PRN - March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN - March 29 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN - April 5 Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN - - - - - - - - April 19 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN - April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN - May 3 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN - May 9 (Sat.) NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN - May 16 (Sat.) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN - May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN - May 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN - June 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN - June 14 Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN - June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - June 27 (Sat.) Kids Free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - June 28 Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - July 5 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. ET NBC IMS Radio - July 11 (Sat.) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN - July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN - - - - - - - - Aug. 9 Consumers Energy 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - Aug. 16 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - Aug. 23 Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - Aug. 29 (Sat.) Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. ET NBC MRN -

NASCAR schedule 2020: Playoff races

Story continues

Date Race Track Start time TV channel Radio Winner Sept. 6 Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - Sept. 12 (Sat.) Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN - Sept. 19 (Sat.) Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN - Sept. 27 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN - Oct. 4 Alabama 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN - Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET NBC PRN - Oct. 18 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET NBC MRN - Oct. 25 Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN - Nov. 1 NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN - Nov. 8 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBC MRN -

NASCAR race schedule changes for 2020

Below are the major changes for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule compared to prior seasons.

— Phoenix Raceway hosts the championship race, marking the first time since 2002 that the Cup Series will finish its season somewhere other than Homestead-Miami Speedway.

— Homestead's Cup Series date moves to the spring (March 22), making the Dixie Vodka 400 the sixth race of the season rather than the last.

— For the first time in the modern era, the Cup Series has a doubleheader on the schedule. Pocono Raceway hosts the Kids Free 325 on Saturday, June 27 and the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350 on Sunday, June 28.

— The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, which had been an early July staple on the Cup Series schedule, is now the regular-season finale. It's scheduled for Aug. 29.

— The Southern 500 at Darlington, one of the most prestigious races on the schedule, is now the first race of the playoffs. It's scheduled for Sept. 6.

May 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN -

— The famous Bristol night race, which previously had been run in August, is now a playoff race scheduled for Sept. 19. It will be the first cut-off race of the postseason.

— The Brickyard 400 moves up to July 4th weekend, replacing Daytona at that point of the schedule.

— The first night race of the season is ... Martinsville? The short track that recently installed lights gets its first ever 8 p.m. ET start time on May 9.