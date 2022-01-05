NASCAR says no to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sponsorship

NASCAR has denied a request by Brandon Brown’s Xfinity Series team to feature a sponsor promoting “Let’s Go Brandon,” a viral slogan that’s coded criticism of President Joe Biden.

Brown and his team announced the sponsor LGBCoin, a cryptocurrency company whose first three letters reference the phrase, last week.

NASCAR, however, said that it had not officially approved sponsorship at the time, although Brown’s team has submitted the sponsorship to NASCAR for consideration. On Tuesday, NASCAR informed Brown’s team that it denied the sponsorship.

This story is breaking and will be updated.