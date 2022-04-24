NASCAR: Ross Chastain wins Talladega at the checkered flag

TALLADEGA, Ala. – A race at Talladega is like a ballet recital with running chainsaws: it’s thrilling and compelling, and when it goes bad, it goes real bad.

The Cup Series’ first 2022 visit to NASCAR’s largest track began with a long, well-orchestrated pack of nearly every car in the field. When the GEICO 500 ended, Ross Chastain was in victory lane, and pretty much everyone else was limping back to the garage, half with mangled cars, all with dented egos.

The key early wreck came on lap 90, when Joey Logano spun off a push from Bubba Wallace. Logano hit the outside wall and curled right back into the pack. The wreck collected Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suarez, ending the days of many.

During the final pit stop of the day, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell tried to occupy the same space coming off pit road, and Bell ended up on the losing end of that deal:

With 21 cars on the lead lap and 18 cars in the lead pack, the battle for the win truly began with about 12 laps to go. Kyle Larson held off Chastain behind him and Chase Elliott beside him. Erik Jones fought his way around Elliott and, with William Byron pushing him on the high line, traded the lead with Larson in the race's closing laps.

Jones cleared Larson with three laps to go and took the lead. He held on through the white flag, but then chaos erupted behind him, and Chastain snuck through for the win.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

