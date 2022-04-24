  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASCAR: Ross Chastain wins Talladega at the checkered flag

Jay Busbee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ross Chastain
    American stock car racing driver
  • Kyle Larson
    Kyle Larson
    American racing driver

TALLADEGA, Ala. – A race at Talladega is like a ballet recital with running chainsaws: it’s thrilling and compelling, and when it goes bad, it goes real bad.

The Cup Series’ first 2022 visit to NASCAR’s largest track began with a long, well-orchestrated pack of nearly every car in the field. When the GEICO 500 ended, Ross Chastain was in victory lane, and pretty much everyone else was limping back to the garage, half with mangled cars, all with dented egos.

The key early wreck came on lap 90, when Joey Logano spun off a push from Bubba Wallace. Logano hit the outside wall and curled right back into the pack. The wreck collected Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suarez, ending the days of many.

During the final pit stop of the day, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell tried to occupy the same space coming off pit road, and Bell ended up on the losing end of that deal:

With 21 cars on the lead lap and 18 cars in the lead pack, the battle for the win truly began with about 12 laps to go. Kyle Larson held off Chastain behind him and Chase Elliott beside him. Erik Jones fought his way around Elliott and, with William Byron pushing him on the high line, traded the lead with Larson in the race's closing laps.

Jones cleared Larson with three laps to go and took the lead. He held on through the white flag, but then chaos erupted behind him, and Chastain snuck through for the win.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NASCAR at Talladega race results: Ross Chastain wins on the final lap

    Lap-by-lap highlights for NASCAR’s GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

  • How to watch NASCAR race at Talladega: TV info, betting odds, starting lineup

    What to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega.

  • Nightengale's Notebook: Is MLB using two different baseballs? Players want transparency on open secret

    Hitters have struggled in the first few weeks of the 2022 season, and players have questions about the balls being used by MLB.

  • Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

    A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

  • 'Biggest earthquake in human history' caused a 5000-mile-long megatsunami that sent massive waves crashing from Chile to New Zealand, study finds

    A 9.5 earthquake that struck about 3,800 years in northern Chile was the greatest in human history, according to a new study.

  • Sharon Osbourne says she looked like ‘f***ing Cyclops’ after ‘horrendous’ facelift surgery

    ‘I’m, like, “You’ve got to be f***ing joking.” One eye was different to the other,’ TV presenter recalled

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Hurricanes level Islanders to extend division lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin becomes oldest player to score 50 goals in a season

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night, he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. “Obviously, it’s pretty good company

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blues heading into Stanley Cup playoffs on an absolute heater, again

    It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.