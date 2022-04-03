NASCAR at Richmond spring 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota Owners 400

Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
After an eventful and thrilling overtime race on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the capital of Virginia for a short-track race at Richmond Raceway.

Through six races this season, the Cup Series has produced six different winners — three of them first-timers. And while Hendrick Motorsports drivers (Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron) have won three of the six races, and two other top-tier teams — Stewart-Haas Racing (Chase Briscoe) and Team Penske (Austin Cindric) — have also claimed victories, a start-up team made its presence felt on the Series when Ross Chastain took Trackhouse Racing to victory lane for the first time last weekend at COTA.

Will Sunday's race see a seventh different winner and another first-timer? Or will a traditional power reassert itself on one of NASCAR's oldest tracks?

Alex Bowman (48) crosses the finish line to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

What time does the Cup race at Richmond start?

The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Richmond on?

Fox is broadcasting the Toyota Owners 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.

The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 is 400 laps around the 0.75-mile track for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 160 laps, Stage 3: 170 laps.

Who won the Cup race at Richmond last year?

Martin Truex Jr. won the most recent race at Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021 after leading 80 laps, including the final 51. And nearly one year ago on April 18, Alex Bowman won after taking the lead on lap 391 and edging Denny Hamlin at the finish.

What is the lineup for the Toyota Owners 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford

2. (24) William Byron, Liberty University Chevrolet

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

5. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula Ford

8. (1) Ross Chastain, ONX Homes/iFly Chevrolet

9. (20) Christopher Bell, SiriusXM Toyota

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford

11. (22) Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

12. (41) Cole Custer, HaasTooling.com Ford

13. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Express Toyota

14. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet

15. (9) Chase Elliott, A SHOC Chevrolet

16. (8) Tyler Reddick, Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet

17. (21) Harrison Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Violet Defense Ford

19. (6) Brad Keselowski, Violet Defense Ford

20. (2) Austin Cindric, Discount Tire Ford

21. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

22. (38) Todd Gilliland, Black's Tire Ford

23. (77) Landon Cassill, Voyager: Crypto for All Chevrolet

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Navage Nasal Care Ford

25. (3) Austin Dillon, BREZTRI Chevrolet

26. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Action Industries Chevrolet

27. (45) Kurt Busch, Embrace Home Loans Toyota

28. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet

29. (23) Bubba Wallace, Dr Pepper Toyota

30. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevyliners.com Chevrolet

31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Nations Guard Chevrolet

32. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., SunnyD Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Surface Sunscreen/MaintenanceSupplies.com Ford

35. (15) JJ Yeley, Nabor Force Ford

36. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

37. (44) Greg Biffle, Norfolk State University Chevrolet

