NASCAR at Richmond: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, the second race of the first round of the playoffs.

The short tracks are Kyle Busch's domain and the D-shaped oval in Richmond plays perfectly into his hands. Busch has five career wins at Richmond, and between the track in Virginia, another D-shaped oval in Phoenix and another short flat track in New Hampshire, Busch has found his niche.

In the last five years between 25 races at those three tracks Busch has three wins, 14 top 5s and 21 top 10s. At Richmond alone Busch has four top 5s and six top 10s in the last five years. He loves the racing in Richmond and he won there earlier this year.

But there's another racer who also thrives in that element. Brad Keselowski has two wins, 11 top 5s and 17 top 10s in the last five years and has three top 10-finishes in his last four runs at Richmond. Even more helpful, he is on fire having won the last three races on tour.

However, Busch will be our pick to win as he could start all the way at the back of the pack and come back to win just like he did earlier this season when he started 32nd and finished with a victory.

Also, keep an eye out for Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin. The two drivers are second and third, respectively, in driver rating at Richmond while Hamlin has four straight top-5 finishes at Richmond and six straight top 6s. Harvick has three career wins on the track and four top-5 finishes in his last five trips to the D-shaped oval.

The race can be seen on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

What are the betting odds for Richmond?

Kyle Busch 2/1 Kevin Harvick 4/1 Martin Truex Jr. 5/1 Brad Keselowski 7/1 Denny Hamlin 8/1 Joey Logano 12/1 Clint Bowyer 12/1 Kyle Larson 12/1 Chase Elliott 15/1 Aric Almirola 25/1 Erik Jones 30/1 Ryan Blaney 30/1 Kurt Busch 30/1 Jimmie Johnson 60/1 Daniel Suarez 100/1 Alex Bowman 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Austin Dillon 200/1 Jamie McMurray 200/1 Paul Menard 200/1 William Byron 200/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1 Trevor Bayne 500/1 Regan Smith 1000/1 AJ Allmendinger 1000/1 Chris Buescher 1000/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 1000/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 Ty Dillon 2000/1 Field (all others) 1000/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Richmond?

Apart from 5/1 odds to win this weekend, the numbers say don't bet on Martin Truex Jr. He has just one top 5 in his last four attempts at Richmond Raceway and has finished 14th, 20th and 10th in his last three runs there. However, a lot of that is bad luck. Truex crashed there two years ago on the 403rd lap and chose a bad time to pit this year resulting in him finishing 14th. But he has led 512 laps there in the last four races, so he has been in the lead 31 percent of the time. Trust the odds, not his past finishes.

Ryan Blaney 30/1

Again Ryan Newman is lurking this week and at 100/1 odds to win he's not a bad sleeper pick. He did finish 37th at Richmond earlier this season, but in his previous two runs there he finished third and seventh respectively and has led laps in two of the last three runs. He also has a win at ISM Raceway and three top 10s in his last six runs at Loudon. He likes this style of race.

Daniel Suarez is another guy who seems to like short-track racing. He finished 10th in Richmond earlier this year and seventh and 12th in two races last season. Between his last seven races in Richmond, Phoenix and New Hampshire, he has finished in the 10 five times. Add that to six top-10 finishes in 10 runs on short tracks on the Xfinity side and he has had a good amount of success. He has 100/1 odds to win.

Kyle Larson is a more obvious choice this week with 12/1 odds to win, but a win and second place finish in his last four tries at Richmond is a good reason to bet on him. He finished seventh and 14th in his other two runs and has never finished lower than 16th in nine career races at Richmond Raceway.