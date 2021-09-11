NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

Race: Go Bowling 250 When: Saturday, Sept. 11 Time: 2:30 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250

NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Austin Cindric

22

2

Harrison Burton

20

3

Noah Gragson

9

4

Justin Haley

11

5

Justin Allgaier

7

6

Jeb Burton

10

7

Jeremy Clements

51

8

AJ Allmendinger

16

9

Myatt Snider

2

10

Michael Annett

1

11

Ryan Sieg

39

12

Daniel Hemric

18

13

Alex Labbe

36

14

Josh Williams

92

15

Ty Gibbs

54

16

Brandon Jones

19

17

Brandon Brown

68

18

Jade Buford

48

19

Brett Moffitt

2

20

Riley Herbst

98

21

Matt Mills

5

22

Patrick Emerling

23

23

Joe Graf Jr.

7

24

Tommy Joe Martins

44

25

Ryan Vargas

6

26

Jeffrey Earnhardt

0

27

John Hunter Nemechek

26

28

Colby Howard

15

29

JJ Yeley

17

30

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8

31

Landon Cassill

4

32

Kyle Weatherman

47

33

Josh Berry

31

34

Mason Massey

78

35

Spencer Boyd

90

36

Stephen Leicht

61

37

David Starr

66

38

Sam Mayer

99

39

CJ McLaughlin

74

40

Akinori Ogata

52

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories