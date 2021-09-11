NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

Race: Go Bowling 250 When: Saturday, Sept. 11 Time: 2:30 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250

NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup