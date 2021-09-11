NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond
NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Austin Cindric
22
2
Harrison Burton
20
3
Noah Gragson
9
4
Justin Haley
11
5
Justin Allgaier
7
6
Jeb Burton
10
7
Jeremy Clements
51
8
AJ Allmendinger
16
9
Myatt Snider
2
10
Michael Annett
1
11
Ryan Sieg
39
12
Daniel Hemric
18
13
Alex Labbe
36
14
Josh Williams
92
15
Ty Gibbs
54
16
Brandon Jones
19
17
Brandon Brown
68
18
Jade Buford
48
19
Brett Moffitt
2
20
Riley Herbst
98
21
Matt Mills
5
22
Patrick Emerling
23
23
Joe Graf Jr.
7
24
Tommy Joe Martins
44
25
Ryan Vargas
6
26
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
27
John Hunter Nemechek
26
28
Colby Howard
15
29
JJ Yeley
17
30
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8
31
Landon Cassill
4
32
Kyle Weatherman
47
33
Josh Berry
31
34
Mason Massey
78
35
Spencer Boyd
90
36
Stephen Leicht
61
37
David Starr
66
38
Sam Mayer
99
39
CJ McLaughlin
74
40
Akinori Ogata
52