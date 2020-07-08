NASCAR reveals rest of revamped 2020 regular-season schedule
NASCAR announced the next installment of the rebuilt 2020 schedule on Wednesday, a 19-race update that begins at Michigan International Speedway on the second weekend in August and ends at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Aug. 30.
The final breakdown: six points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races, four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races and four ARCA Menards Series events. The schedule features a shift in venue for the weekend of Aug. 14, seeing NASCAR take on the Daytona International Speedway road course in full force for the first time in history. It all starts with the ARCA cars running it that Friday followed by Xfinity action on Saturday and a Gander Trucks/Cup Series twin bill on Sunday at the “World Center of Racing.”
Road America and Dover International Speedway will also host events during the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR Playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is still scheduled to conclude with a race on the 2.5-oval layout at Daytona on Aug. 29.
More details on NASCAR national series dates, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.
Date
Track
Series
Distance
Network
Start Time (ET)
Fri., Aug. 7
Michigan
Gander
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 8
Road America
Xfinity
182 mi
NBCSN
Noon
Sat., Aug. 8
Michigan
Cup
312 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9
Michigan
ARCA
200 mi
MAVTV
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9
Michigan
Cup
312 mi
NBCSN
4:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 14
Daytona (road)
ARCA
TBD
MAVTV
5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 15
Daytona (road)
Xfinity
182 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 16
Daytona (road)
Gander
153 mi
FS1
Noon
Sun., Aug. 16
Daytona (road)
Cup
231 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Dover
ARCA
125 mi
TrackPass
2 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Dover
Gander
200 mi
FS1
5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22
Dover
Xfinity
200 mi
NBCSN
12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22
Dover
Cup
311 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23
Dover
Xfinity
200 mi
NBCSN
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23
Dover
Cup
311 mi
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 28
Daytona
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
WWT Raceway
ARCA
150 mi
MAVTV
6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
Daytona
Cup
400 mi
NBC
7:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 30
WWT Raceway
Gander
200 mi
FS1
Noon
Other notes:
— Both Dover and Michigan will host Cup Series doubleheader weekends, with the “Monster Mile” playing host to five national series races in three days from August 21-23.
— The historic races on Daytona’s road course will replace NASCAR‘s annual visit to Watkins Glen International, as New York state health and safety regulations cannot allow for the previously scheduled NASCAR weekend to happen there at this time.
— World Wide Technology Raceway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season.
— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.
— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined.
— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.
— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.