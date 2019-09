NASCAR reveals 2020 start times for national divisions

Of the 36 points-paying races on the Cup Series schedule, 21 will air on broadcast television between FOX and NBC.

The regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway will begin a five-week stretch of primetime races under the lights.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sun., Feb. 9 DAYTONA 500 Qualifying FOX 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 9 Advance Auto Parts Clash FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Feb. 13 Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 16 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 1 Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 8 ISM Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 29 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 5 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 19 Richmond Raceway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 3 Dover International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 9 Martinsville Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Open FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Race FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 31 Kansas Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 7 Michigan International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 14 Sonoma Raceway FS1 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 21 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 27 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 11 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 8 ISM Raceway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sat., Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 22 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 29 Auto Club Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 7 ISM Raceway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 28 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 4 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 25 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 2 Dover International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 6 Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 13 Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 20 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Fri., Jul. 10 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway CNBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 8 Road America CNBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 15 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 22 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway NBC 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 17 Kansas Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 24 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Nov. 7 ISM Raceway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule