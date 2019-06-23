NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr. picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350

Martin Truex Jr. picked up another victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

Last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner again took home the checkered flag. Although Truex didn't enter as a favorite, he certainly drove like one after leading for 58 of the 90 laps.

The win also marked Truex's third at the raceway.

He's done it again! @MartinTruex_Jr is going back to Victory Lane at @RaceSonoma for the third time in his career! pic.twitter.com/f8kUPDg8Lf — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 23, 2019

Kyle Busch finished second and was close to catching the leader in the final laps but ultimately couldn't find a way past Truex.

The 1️⃣8️⃣ is coming! @MartinTruex_Jr's lead has been cut from 7+ seconds to 2.2 with 13 laps remaining. #TSM350 pic.twitter.com/Q8JP6buPjQ — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 23, 2019

Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

William Byron ended up finishing 19th.

There were six total lead changes and two caution flags.

NASCAR results at Sonoma Raceway





MORE: Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI | Kevin Harvick beyond frustrated with his 2019 performance

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Busch

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Matt DiBenedetto

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Ryan Newman

8. Erik Jones

9. Aric Almirola

10. Kyle Larson

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Kurt Busch

14. Alex Bowman

15. Daniel Hemric

16. Chris Buescher

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Brad Keselowski

19. William Byron

20. David Ragan

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Paul Menard

23. Joey Logano

24. Austin Dillon

25. Michael McDowell

26. Bubba Wallace

27. Ty Dillon

28. Matt Tifft

29. Ryan Preece

30. Parker Kligerman

31. Landon Cassill

32. Corey Lajoie

33. Ross Chastain

34. Justin Haley

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Cody Ware

37. Chase Elliott

38. JJ Yeley















































































