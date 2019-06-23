NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr. picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350
Martin Truex Jr. picked up another victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.
Last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner again took home the checkered flag. Although Truex didn't enter as a favorite, he certainly drove like one after leading for 58 of the 90 laps.
The win also marked Truex's third at the raceway.
He's done it again! @MartinTruex_Jr is going back to Victory Lane at @RaceSonoma for the third time in his career! pic.twitter.com/f8kUPDg8Lf
— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 23, 2019
Kyle Busch finished second and was close to catching the leader in the final laps but ultimately couldn't find a way past Truex.
The 1️⃣8️⃣ is coming! @MartinTruex_Jr's lead has been cut from 7+ seconds to 2.2 with 13 laps remaining. #TSM350 pic.twitter.com/Q8JP6buPjQ
— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 23, 2019
Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
William Byron ended up finishing 19th.
There were six total lead changes and two caution flags.
NASCAR results at Sonoma Raceway
MORE: Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI | Kevin Harvick beyond frustrated with his 2019 performance
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Kyle Busch
3. Ryan Blaney
4. Matt DiBenedetto
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Ryan Newman
8. Erik Jones
9. Aric Almirola
10. Kyle Larson
11. Clint Bowyer
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Kurt Busch
14. Alex Bowman
15. Daniel Hemric
16. Chris Buescher
17. Daniel Suarez
18. Brad Keselowski
19. William Byron
20. David Ragan
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Paul Menard
23. Joey Logano
24. Austin Dillon
25. Michael McDowell
26. Bubba Wallace
27. Ty Dillon
28. Matt Tifft
29. Ryan Preece
30. Parker Kligerman
31. Landon Cassill
32. Corey Lajoie
33. Ross Chastain
34. Justin Haley
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Cody Ware
37. Chase Elliott
38. JJ Yeley