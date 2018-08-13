NASCAR results at Michigan: Kevin Harvick wins all 3 stages in victory at Michigan

Kevin Harvick, one of the dominant "Big Three" drivers this season, appeared to be in a league of his own Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, winning all three stages en route to victory in the Consumers Energy 400.

Harvick passed Jamie McMurray with 11 laps remaining for the winning move, but McMurray had not yet pitted, so Harvick's pass just completed the normal pit cycle.

Harvick's victory is his series-leading seventh of the season. It's also his 44th career NASCAR Cup victory, tying him with Bill Elliott for 17th on the all-time list.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver looked as dominant as he had all season, leading 108 of the 200 laps.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney. Martin Truex Jr., along with Busch, the other member of the "Big Three" this year, finished 14th.

"The most important thing is winning races and trying to get as many points as you can," Harvick told NBCSN afterward.

Despite his dominant day, Harvick was definitely overshadowed after the race, as his 6-year-old son, Keelan, went out on the track and collected the checkered flag at the start/finish line. He then climbed in his dad's No. 4 Ford for a ride to victory lane, where he emerged from the car to cheers.

No doubt about it, #KidsDriveNASCAR.



Keelan Harvick got to take the checkered flag after his dad, @KevinHarvick, won today at @MISpeedway! #BornNASCAR pic.twitter.com/cNakeqPSgC



— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 12, 2018

"We've had just a great summer. He told me before the race, he said, 'Dad if you win, I want to go out on the track and get the checkered flag,'" Harvick said.

As it turned out, Keelan Harvick has been one of the few people who could take a checkered flag away from Kevin Harvick this year.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Michigan





1. Kevin Harvick

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Kyle Busch

4. Austin Dillon

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kurt Busch

7. Aric Almirola

8. Denny Hamlin

9. Chase Elliott

10. Joey Logano

11. Daniel Suarez

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Erik Jones

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Ryan Newman

16. Paul Menard

17. Kyle Larson

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Alex Bowman

20. Chris Buescher

21. Jamie McMurray

22. AJ Allmendinger

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Matt DiBenedetto

25. Michael McDowell

26. Kasey Kahne

27. David Ragan

28. Jimmie Johnson

29. Landon Cassill

30. Blake Jones

31. BJ McLeod

32.Garrett Smithley

33. Gray Gaulding

34. Trevor Bayne

35. Ross Chastain

36. William Byron

37. Timmy Hill

38. Ty Dillon

39. Jeffrey Earnhardt

40. Corey LaJoie



















































































