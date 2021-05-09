NASCAR results: Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup race at Darlington Raceway
Martin Truex Jr. held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to win the Goodyear 400. Truex led 248 of 293 laps in a dominant performance, becoming the first stage winner to also win the race at Darlington.
Larson was second, and rest of top five was Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Over the final 20 laps, Larson closed to withing a half second of Truex, who had been ahead by more than five seconds for most of the final stage. Larson made up two seconds on the final pit stops, and appeared to be stalking the lead, but Truex found another gear in the final five to pull away for his third win of the season.
Race results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Laps
Best time
Best speed
1
19
Martin Truex Jr.
--
293
29.473
166.851
2
5
Kyle Larson
2.571
293
30.19
162.888
3
18
Kyle Busch
6.209
293
29.633
165.95
4
24
William Byron
17.067
293
29.894
164.501
5
11
Denny Hamlin
21.939
293
29.76
165.242
6
4
Kevin Harvick
23.951
293
29.215
168.324
7
9
Chase Elliott
24.739
293
30.185
162.915
8
12
Ryan Blaney
26.667
293
30.218
162.737
9
17
Chris Buescher
27.077
293
30.127
163.229
10
6
Ryan Newman
-1
292
30.433
161.588
11
14
Chase Briscoe #
-1
292
30.334
162.115
12
8
Tyler Reddick
-1
292
29.82
164.909
13
22
Joey Logano
-1
292
29.795
165.048
14
20
Christopher Bell
-1
292
30.13
163.213
15
42
Ross Chastain
-2
291
30.56
160.916
16
3
Austin Dillon
-2
291
30.248
162.576
17
48
Alex Bowman
-2
291
30.377
161.886
18
43
Erik Jones
-2
291
30.743
159.958
19
21
Matt DiBenedetto
-3
290
30.175
162.969
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
-3
290
30.547
160.985
21
23
Bubba Wallace
-3
290
30.709
160.135
22
7
Corey LaJoie
-3
290
30.708
160.141
23
99
Daniel Suarez
-3
290
30.572
160.853
24
2
Brad Keselowski
-3
290
29.43
167.095
25
37
* Ryan Preece
-3
290
30.693
160.219
26
38
Anthony Alfredo #
-4
289
30.825
159.533
27
34
Michael McDowell
-5
288
30.465
161.418
28
77
Justin Haley(I)
-5
288
30.826
159.528
29
53
JJ Yeley(i)
-7
286
31.188
157.676
30
0
Quin Houff
-7
286
31.333
156.946
31
15
James Davison
-7
286
31.131
157.965
32
78
BJ McLeod(i)
-8
285
31.089
158.178
33
52
Josh Bilicki
-48
245
31.689
155.183
34
51
Cody Ware(i)
-105
188
31.074
158.254
35
1
Kurt Busch
-187
106
30.582
160.8
36
41
Cole Custer
-196
97
30.668
160.35
37
10
Aric Almirola
-288
5
30.743
159.958