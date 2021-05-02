NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas
It was a battle of the Kyles at Kansas, but the one with his name in the race title took the checkered flag.
Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 following a late-race restart as Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney made contact at the front of the pack to send each other backwards. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Brad Keselowski finished in third.
“You talk about ups and downs of racing, it’s been a lot of downs of life for us,” Busch said on FS1 after his first win of the season.
He mentioned his family’s recent and public battle with infertility, and gave a shoutout to his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, as well at the No. 18 Toyota team’s sponsors.
“It’s cool to get everybody back in Victory Lane again this early in the season,” Busch said. “To be able to get some of those points going our way now.”
Busch earned his 58th career win Sunday on his 36th birthday, a day after winning the Truck Series race at the same 1.5-mile track. He’s the 10th different winner in the first 11 races of the 2021 season.
Harvick, who hasn’t won a race yet this season, said his No. 4 Ford was “on and off” throughout the 267-lap event, but the team made the right strategy call at the end to have better tires.
“Got pretty aggressive there at the end and were able to come up with a good finish,” Harvick said.
This story will be updated shortly with more post-race comments and a full analysis.
Race results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Laps
Best Time
Best Speed
1
18
Kyle Busch
--
267
31.098
173.645
2
4
Kevin Harvick
0.336
267
31.067
173.818
3
2
Brad Keselowski
0.714
267
30.998
174.205
4
21
Matt DiBenedetto
0.752
267
31.254
172.778
5
9
Chase Elliott
0.856
267
31.229
172.916
6
19
Martin Truex Jr.
0.914
267
31.328
172.37
7
8
Tyler Reddick
1.039
267
31.247
172.817
8
17
Chris Buescher
1.105
267
31.478
171.548
9
24
William Byron
1.214
267
31.026
174.048
10
3
Austin Dillon
1.305
267
31.261
172.739
11
99
Daniel Suarez
1.403
267
31.185
173.16
12
11
Denny Hamlin
1.556
267
31.058
173.868
13
34
Michael McDowell
1.624
267
31.253
172.783
14
42
Ross Chastain
1.865
267
31.227
172.927
15
1
Kurt Busch
2.197
267
31.35
172.249
16
6
Ryan Newman
2.366
267
31.403
171.958
17
22
Joey Logano
2.539
267
31.382
172.073
18
48
Alex Bowman
2.702
267
31.635
170.697
19
5
Kyle Larson
2.704
267
31.019
174.087
20
14
Chase Briscoe #
3.169
267
31.709
170.299
21
12
Ryan Blaney
4.008
267
31.34
172.304
22
33
* Austin Cindric(i)
18.358
267
31.729
170.191
23
38
Anthony Alfredo #
-1
266
31.602
170.875
24
41
Cole Custer
-1
266
31.641
170.665
25
43
Erik Jones
-1
266
31.616
170.8
26
23
Bubba Wallace
-1
266
31.686
170.422
27
7
Corey LaJoie
-2
265
31.972
168.898
28
20
Christopher Bell
-2
265
31.246
172.822
29
10
Aric Almirola
-3
264
31.613
170.816
30
77
Justin Haley(i)
-4
263
31.998
168.761
31
78
BJ McLeod(i)
-7
260
32.244
167.473
32
37
* Ryan Preece
-8
259
31.783
169.902
33
53
Garrett Smithley(i)
-8
259
32.366
166.842
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
-9
258
31.903
169.263
35
15
Joey Gase(i)
-9
258
32.835
164.459
36
51
Cody Ware(i)
-10
257
32.04
168.539
37
0
Quin Houff
-11
256
32.661
165.335
38
55
* Matt Mills(i)
-12
255
32.941
163.929
39
52
Josh Bilicki
-17
250
32.675
165.264