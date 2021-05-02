NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

It was a battle of the Kyles at Kansas, but the one with his name in the race title took the checkered flag.

Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 following a late-race restart as Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney made contact at the front of the pack to send each other backwards. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Brad Keselowski finished in third.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing, it’s been a lot of downs of life for us,” Busch said on FS1 after his first win of the season.

He mentioned his family’s recent and public battle with infertility, and gave a shoutout to his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, as well at the No. 18 Toyota team’s sponsors.

“It’s cool to get everybody back in Victory Lane again this early in the season,” Busch said. “To be able to get some of those points going our way now.”

Busch earned his 58th career win Sunday on his 36th birthday, a day after winning the Truck Series race at the same 1.5-mile track. He’s the 10th different winner in the first 11 races of the 2021 season.

Harvick, who hasn’t won a race yet this season, said his No. 4 Ford was “on and off” throughout the 267-lap event, but the team made the right strategy call at the end to have better tires.

“Got pretty aggressive there at the end and were able to come up with a good finish,” Harvick said.

Race results