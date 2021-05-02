NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

Alex Andrejev
·4 min read

It was a battle of the Kyles at Kansas, but the one with his name in the race title took the checkered flag.

Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 following a late-race restart as Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney made contact at the front of the pack to send each other backwards. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Brad Keselowski finished in third.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing, it’s been a lot of downs of life for us,” Busch said on FS1 after his first win of the season.

He mentioned his family’s recent and public battle with infertility, and gave a shoutout to his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, as well at the No. 18 Toyota team’s sponsors.

“It’s cool to get everybody back in Victory Lane again this early in the season,” Busch said. “To be able to get some of those points going our way now.”

Busch earned his 58th career win Sunday on his 36th birthday, a day after winning the Truck Series race at the same 1.5-mile track. He’s the 10th different winner in the first 11 races of the 2021 season.

Harvick, who hasn’t won a race yet this season, said his No. 4 Ford was “on and off” throughout the 267-lap event, but the team made the right strategy call at the end to have better tires.

“Got pretty aggressive there at the end and were able to come up with a good finish,” Harvick said.

This story will be updated shortly with more post-race comments and a full analysis.

Race results

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Laps

Best Time

Best Speed

1

18

Kyle Busch

--

267

31.098

173.645

2

4

Kevin Harvick

0.336

267

31.067

173.818

3

2

Brad Keselowski

0.714

267

30.998

174.205

4

21

Matt DiBenedetto

0.752

267

31.254

172.778

5

9

Chase Elliott

0.856

267

31.229

172.916

6

19

Martin Truex Jr.

0.914

267

31.328

172.37

7

8

Tyler Reddick

1.039

267

31.247

172.817

8

17

Chris Buescher

1.105

267

31.478

171.548

9

24

William Byron

1.214

267

31.026

174.048

10

3

Austin Dillon

1.305

267

31.261

172.739

11

99

Daniel Suarez

1.403

267

31.185

173.16

12

11

Denny Hamlin

1.556

267

31.058

173.868

13

34

Michael McDowell

1.624

267

31.253

172.783

14

42

Ross Chastain

1.865

267

31.227

172.927

15

1

Kurt Busch

2.197

267

31.35

172.249

16

6

Ryan Newman

2.366

267

31.403

171.958

17

22

Joey Logano

2.539

267

31.382

172.073

18

48

Alex Bowman

2.702

267

31.635

170.697

19

5

Kyle Larson

2.704

267

31.019

174.087

20

14

Chase Briscoe #

3.169

267

31.709

170.299

21

12

Ryan Blaney

4.008

267

31.34

172.304

22

33

* Austin Cindric(i)

18.358

267

31.729

170.191

23

38

Anthony Alfredo #

-1

266

31.602

170.875

24

41

Cole Custer

-1

266

31.641

170.665

25

43

Erik Jones

-1

266

31.616

170.8

26

23

Bubba Wallace

-1

266

31.686

170.422

27

7

Corey LaJoie

-2

265

31.972

168.898

28

20

Christopher Bell

-2

265

31.246

172.822

29

10

Aric Almirola

-3

264

31.613

170.816

30

77

Justin Haley(i)

-4

263

31.998

168.761

31

78

BJ McLeod(i)

-7

260

32.244

167.473

32

37

* Ryan Preece

-8

259

31.783

169.902

33

53

Garrett Smithley(i)

-8

259

32.366

166.842

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

-9

258

31.903

169.263

35

15

Joey Gase(i)

-9

258

32.835

164.459

36

51

Cody Ware(i)

-10

257

32.04

168.539

37

0

Quin Houff

-11

256

32.661

165.335

38

55

* Matt Mills(i)

-12

255

32.941

163.929

39

52

Josh Bilicki

-17

250

32.675

165.264