NASCAR releases photo of noose in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, explains investigation that ended with no charges

The noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall. (via NASCAR)

NASCAR released the picture of the noose hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on Thursday. And as you can see from the photo it provided, the garage rope in Wallace’s stall is very clearly tied into a noose.

The noose was found Sunday by a member of Wallace’s crew at Talladega. NASCAR said it began an investigation and found that no other garage stall ropes were tied into nooses.

NASCAR also said that a thorough investigation of every garage it hosts races at found that just 11 garage pull ropes of over 1,600 searched were tied into knots. Just one was tied into a noose. That one was in the stall that Wallace occupied at Talladega.

This post will be updated with more information.