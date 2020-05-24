NASCAR race weather: Will rain in the Charlotte forecast delay Sunday's Coca-Cola 600?

NASCAR's return has been a godsend for sports-depraved viewers, but the rain certainly hasn't. Precipitation got in the way of an exciting finish at Wednesday's Toyota 500 in Darlington, S.C., giving Denny Hamlin the victory with 20 laps left un-raced.

Now, it looks like the weather might get in the way of another race, with potential showers putting Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in jeopardy.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for Charlotte, N.C., and what that means for Sunday's race.

NASCAR weather forecast for Cup Series race at Charlotte

According to weather.com, the hourly forecast for Charlotte, N.C. calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. There's a 55 percent chance of rain from 4-5 p.m., but it's supposed to back off around 6 p.m. with just a 35 percent chance. The forecast calls for an increased chance of showers in the evening, up to 45 percent at 8 p.m. and 65 percent at 9 p.m., so it might be hard to finish the complete race.

A look at Accuweather's radar for Charlotte Motor Speedway though paints a more somewhat positive picture though. It looks like the rain could hold off for awhile, though there's still an increased chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Brad Panovich, the chief meteorologist for NBC's Charlotte station said he thinks they'll be able to get the race in, though he doesn't expect them to be able to race without some delays for rain and thunderstorms, and said he wouldn't be surprised if the race ends without all 600 laps complete.