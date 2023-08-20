NASCAR race at Wakins Glen live updates: Denny Hamlin starts on the pole

The State Newspaper reporter Lou Bezjak will be providing real-time updates and analysis during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International Raceway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.

Full results will be posted here after the race.

2 p.m.: A little more than an hour before the green flag drops at Watkins Glen. There will be a few drivers going to the back of the field because of unapproved changes. Brad Keselowski had a faulty ECU unit had to be replaced. Corey LaJoie had a broken left front shock. Justin Haley and Cole Custer also will be headed to the back of the field.

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen

Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

Place: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,154,312

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)

Starting lineup for race at Watkins Glen

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

3. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

8. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

9. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

10. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

12. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

14. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

15. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

19. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

20. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

21. (42) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet

22. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

23. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

27. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

29. (15) Andy Lally, Ford

30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

Story continues

34. (51) Cole Custer, Ford

35. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

36. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet





