NASCAR race at Wakins Glen live updates: Denny Hamlin starts on the pole
The State Newspaper reporter Lou Bezjak will be providing real-time updates and analysis during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International Raceway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.
2 p.m.: A little more than an hour before the green flag drops at Watkins Glen. There will be a few drivers going to the back of the field because of unapproved changes. Brad Keselowski had a faulty ECU unit had to be replaced. Corey LaJoie had a broken left front shock. Justin Haley and Cole Custer also will be headed to the back of the field.
NASCAR race at Watkins Glen
Race: Go Bowling at The Glen
Place: Watkins Glen International
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Purse: $7,154,312
TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)
Starting lineup for race at Watkins Glen
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
3. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
8. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
9. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
10. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
12. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
14. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
15. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
19. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
20. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
21. (42) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet
22. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
23. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
27. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
29. (15) Andy Lally, Ford
30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
33. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
34. (51) Cole Custer, Ford
35. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
36. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet