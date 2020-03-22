Is there a NASCAR race today? Schedule updates for postponed Cup Series races
What channel is the NASCAR race on today? What time does the NASCAR race start? These are the questions were supposed to plague race fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup Series race was scheduled be on either Fox or FS1 for the first half of the 2020 season with differing start times.
Now there is only one question to ask — Is there a NASCAR race today? — and until May 9 at the earliest, the answer will be "no."
The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was supposed to start at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, is one of seven NASCAR Cup Series races that have been postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW NASCAR SCHEDULE:
Tracking canceled & postponed Cup races
It's important to note the NASCAR races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover have been postponed, not canceled — at least not yet. NASCAR still intends to hold all 36 Cup Series races in 2020.
"We have a commitment to our fans that we're going to run all the races," NASCAR president Steve Phelps said during a recent teleconference. "We have a commitment to all our competitors that we run all the races. We have a commitment to the stakeholders broadly, that we're going to run all the races.
"We are going to do everything in our power to get these races in. If there are other variables that happen that would suggest we can't do that, we'll look at those at that time."
The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, racing included, can proceed. Which is why NASCAR in a statement noted it "will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.” In other words, more changes can and likely will come.
For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as it stands.
Date
Race
Track
Start time
TV channel
Radio
Winner
Feb. 16
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Denny Hamlin
Feb. 23
Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
Joey Logano
March 1
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Alex Bowman
March 8
FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
Fox
MRN
Joey Logano
March 15
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
March 22
Dixie Vodka 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
March 29
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
April 5
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
April 19
Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
April 26
Geico 500
Talladega Superspeedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
May 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Dover International Speedway
Postponed
Postponed
Postponed
-
May 9 (Sat.)
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
8 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 16 (Sat.)
All-Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
9 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
May 24
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m. ET
Fox
PRN
-
May 31
Kansas 400
Kansas Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 7
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m. ET
FS1
MRN
-
June 14
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
3 p.m. ET
FS1
PRN
-
June 21
Chicagoland 400
Chicagoland Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 27 (Sat.)
Kids Free 325
Pocono Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
June 28
Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350
Pocono Raceway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
July 5
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m. ET
NBC
IMS Radio
-
July 11 (Sat.)
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
July 19
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Aug. 9
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 16
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 23
Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Aug. 29 (Sat.)
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Sept. 6*
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 12 (Sat.)*
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
-
Sept. 19 (Sat.)*
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Sept. 27*
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Oct. 4*
Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 11*
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
PRN
-
Oct. 18*
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Oct. 25*
Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
-
Nov. 1*
NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
Nov. 8*
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
-
NASCAR has some options with the seven races currently postponed. Not including the April 12 Easter break, the 2020 schedule features two open weekends (July 26 and Aug. 2), so the postponed races could be rescheduled in any of those slots. They also could be scheduled in the middle of any given week, although the Homestead, Texas and Dover races in particular would present logistics/travel issues for teams.
For what it's worth, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway have lights.
"At this particular point, we would like to finish the season at Phoenix and keep the playoffs portion (of the schedule) intact," Phelps said. "With that said, it will require a lot of different opportunities for us to look at. We're in the process of doing that.
"No specifics about midweek races. I've heard about doubleheaders, different things. At this particular point a lot of things on the table for us to look at, working with our race teams, working with our race tracks to make sure the things that we're putting on the table are feasible for us to do."