Is there a NASCAR race today? Schedule updates for postponed Cup Series races

Sporting News

What channel is the NASCAR race on today? What time does the NASCAR race start? These are the questions were supposed to plague race fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup Series race was scheduled be on either Fox or FS1 for the first half of the 2020 season with differing start times.

Now there is only one question to ask — Is there a NASCAR race today? — and until May 9 at the earliest, the answer will be "no."

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was supposed to start at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, is one of seven NASCAR Cup Series races that have been postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW NASCAR SCHEDULE:
Tracking canceled & postponed Cup races

It's important to note the NASCAR races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover have been postponed, not canceled — at least not yet. NASCAR still intends to hold all 36 Cup Series races in 2020.

"We have a commitment to our fans that we're going to run all the races," NASCAR president Steve Phelps said during a recent teleconference. "We have a commitment to all our competitors that we run all the races. We have a commitment to the stakeholders broadly, that we're going to run all the races.

"We are going to do everything in our power to get these races in. If there are other variables that happen that would suggest we can't do that, we'll look at those at that time."

The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, racing included, can proceed. Which is why NASCAR in a statement noted it "will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.” In other words, more changes can and likely will come.

For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule as it stands.

Date

Race

Track

Start time

TV channel

Radio

Winner

Feb. 16

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Denny Hamlin

Feb. 23

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

Joey Logano

March 1

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Alex Bowman

March 8

FanShield 500

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

Fox

MRN

Joey Logano

March 15

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

March 22

Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

March 29

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

April 5

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

April 19

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

April 26

Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

May 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway

Postponed

Postponed

Postponed

-

May 9 (Sat.)

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

8 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 16 (Sat.)

All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

9 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

May 24

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m. ET

Fox

PRN

-

May 31

Kansas 400

Kansas Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 7

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m. ET

FS1

MRN

-

June 14

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

3 p.m. ET

FS1

PRN

-

June 21

Chicagoland 400

Chicagoland Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 27 (Sat.)

Kids Free 325

Pocono Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

June 28

Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350

Pocono Raceway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

July 5

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m. ET

NBC

IMS Radio

-

July 11 (Sat.)

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

July 19

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Aug. 9

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 16

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 23

Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Aug. 29 (Sat.)

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Sept. 6*

Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 12 (Sat.)*

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

MRN

-

Sept. 19 (Sat.)*

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Sept. 27*

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Oct. 4*

Alabama 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 11*

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

PRN

-

Oct. 18*

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Oct. 25*

Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m. ET

NBCSN

PRN

-

Nov. 1*

NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

Nov. 8*

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m. ET

NBC

MRN

-

NASCAR has some options with the seven races currently postponed. Not including the April 12 Easter break, the 2020 schedule features two open weekends (July 26 and Aug. 2), so the postponed races could be rescheduled in any of those slots. They also could be scheduled in the middle of any given week, although the Homestead, Texas and Dover races in particular would present logistics/travel issues for teams.

For what it's worth, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway have lights.

"At this particular point, we would like to finish the season at Phoenix and keep the playoffs portion (of the schedule) intact," Phelps said. "With that said, it will require a lot of different opportunities for us to look at. We're in the process of doing that.

"No specifics about midweek races. I've heard about doubleheaders, different things. At this particular point a lot of things on the table for us to look at, working with our race teams, working with our race tracks to make sure the things that we're putting on the table are feasible for us to do."

