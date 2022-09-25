NASCAR race at Texas: Points reset has Chase Elliott leading field, plus starting lineup

Alex Zietlow
·4 min read

Heading into this weekend — thanks to a playoff defined by parity and a good-enough points performance in the Round of 16 — Chase Elliott leads the field again.

But is he ready for Texas?

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs arrives at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. You can follow the race on USA Newtork, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Elliott leads the Cup field in points heading into Sunday. And that’s despite a slow start to the 2022 playoffs: The Dawsonville, Ga., native finished last in Darlington and 29th at Kansas — but the points reset and his regular-season dominance has pushed him atop the standings once more. (The 12 drivers still in the Cup championship chase had their point totals reset to 3,000 with their earned playoff points added to the total. Elliott, with the 40 playoff points he’s earned throughout the season, now leads the field with 3,040 points — 31 above the eight-car cutline.)

The No. 9 car finished second in Bristol last weekend, though, and the driver hopes that momentum carries him through a course ... that isn’t exactly his favorite.

“I feel like it’s been a challenge there for years,” Elliott told reporters earlier this week. “I don’t feel like anything is new. That’s just Texas, in my opinion. ...

“As much as I hate going there, I still think we can go win. We just gotta put a good weekend together and execute a solid day.”

When asked why Elliott dislikes Texas, he added that he thinks “they kind of ruined” the race track. Texas was also under scrutiny earlier this year at this season’s All-Star race — an event that made many, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., think that the race manufactured drama to no real avail for fans.

Christopher Bell had the best trio of races in the first round of the playoffs but couldn’t find a way to notch any playoff points, so he looms in seventh in the points standings. He’s at 3,013 points — tied with Denny Hamlin (seventh) and Ryan Blaney (eighth), who won the All-Star race at Texas in May.

Below the cutline at the moment: Chase Briscoe (3,009), Alex Bowman (3,007), Daniel Suarez (3,007) and Austin Cindric (3,006).

All playoff drivers can clinch a spot in the next round with a win. Then again — in another bit of evidence of this year’s weirdness — no race in this year’s postseason has been won by a playoff driver.

Brad Keselowski will be starting on the pole. The part-owner of RFK Racing is coming off a big weekend, when RFK’s own Chris Buescher won at Bristol. (Buescher will start 13th on Sunday.) Joey Logano will start in P2, and William Byron and Tyler Reddick will make up the next row.

The last driver to win a Cup race at Texas was Kyle Larson in 2021. Before that, the last 10 Cup races at Texas featured winners who are either no longer in the Cup championship chase or who have long retired. (Hamlin won at the course in November 2010.)

Here’s what else you need to know.

Winning driver Kyle Larson celebrates with the obligatory six-shooters photo opp after taking his second straight checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway details

  • Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

  • Place: Texas Motor Speedway

  • When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Purse: $8,455,617

  • TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

  • Distance: 501 miles (334 Laps)

  • Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105, Stage 2 ends on Lap 210, Stage 3 ends on Lap 334

Starting lineup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Brad Keselowski

6

2

Joey Logano

22

3

William Byron

24

4

Tyler Reddick

8

5

Michael McDowell

34

6

Chase Elliott

9

7

Austin Dillon

3

8

Denny Hamlin

11

9

Kyle Larson

5

10

Daniel Suarez

99

11

Austin Cindric

2

12

Ross Chastain

1

13

Chris Buescher

17

14

Ryan Blaney

12

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

16

Ty Gibbs

23

17

Alex Bowman

48

18

Kyle Busch

18

19

Bubba Wallace

45

20

Harrison Burton

21

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

22

Christopher Bell

20

23

Kevin Harvick

4

24

Cole Custer

41

25

Aric Almirola

10

26

Noah Gragson

16

27

Erik Jones

43

28

Todd Gilliland

38

29

Corey LaJoie

7

30

Chase Briscoe

14

31

Justin Haley

31

32

Ty Dillon

42

33

Garrett Smithley

15

34

BJ McLeod

78

35

Landon Cassill

77

36

Cody Ware

51

