NASCAR race at Texas: Points reset has Chase Elliott leading field, plus starting lineup
Heading into this weekend — thanks to a playoff defined by parity and a good-enough points performance in the Round of 16 — Chase Elliott leads the field again.
But is he ready for Texas?
The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs arrives at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. You can follow the race on USA Newtork, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Elliott leads the Cup field in points heading into Sunday. And that’s despite a slow start to the 2022 playoffs: The Dawsonville, Ga., native finished last in Darlington and 29th at Kansas — but the points reset and his regular-season dominance has pushed him atop the standings once more. (The 12 drivers still in the Cup championship chase had their point totals reset to 3,000 with their earned playoff points added to the total. Elliott, with the 40 playoff points he’s earned throughout the season, now leads the field with 3,040 points — 31 above the eight-car cutline.)
The No. 9 car finished second in Bristol last weekend, though, and the driver hopes that momentum carries him through a course ... that isn’t exactly his favorite.
“I feel like it’s been a challenge there for years,” Elliott told reporters earlier this week. “I don’t feel like anything is new. That’s just Texas, in my opinion. ...
“As much as I hate going there, I still think we can go win. We just gotta put a good weekend together and execute a solid day.”
When asked why Elliott dislikes Texas, he added that he thinks “they kind of ruined” the race track. Texas was also under scrutiny earlier this year at this season’s All-Star race — an event that made many, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., think that the race manufactured drama to no real avail for fans.
Christopher Bell had the best trio of races in the first round of the playoffs but couldn’t find a way to notch any playoff points, so he looms in seventh in the points standings. He’s at 3,013 points — tied with Denny Hamlin (seventh) and Ryan Blaney (eighth), who won the All-Star race at Texas in May.
Below the cutline at the moment: Chase Briscoe (3,009), Alex Bowman (3,007), Daniel Suarez (3,007) and Austin Cindric (3,006).
All playoff drivers can clinch a spot in the next round with a win. Then again — in another bit of evidence of this year’s weirdness — no race in this year’s postseason has been won by a playoff driver.
Brad Keselowski will be starting on the pole. The part-owner of RFK Racing is coming off a big weekend, when RFK’s own Chris Buescher won at Bristol. (Buescher will start 13th on Sunday.) Joey Logano will start in P2, and William Byron and Tyler Reddick will make up the next row.
The last driver to win a Cup race at Texas was Kyle Larson in 2021. Before that, the last 10 Cup races at Texas featured winners who are either no longer in the Cup championship chase or who have long retired. (Hamlin won at the course in November 2010.)
Here’s what else you need to know.
NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway details
Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Place: Texas Motor Speedway
When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
Purse: $8,455,617
TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Distance: 501 miles (334 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105, Stage 2 ends on Lap 210, Stage 3 ends on Lap 334
Starting lineup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Brad Keselowski
6
2
Joey Logano
22
3
William Byron
24
4
Tyler Reddick
8
5
Michael McDowell
34
6
Chase Elliott
9
7
Austin Dillon
3
8
Denny Hamlin
11
9
Kyle Larson
5
10
Daniel Suarez
99
11
Austin Cindric
2
12
Ross Chastain
1
13
Chris Buescher
17
14
Ryan Blaney
12
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
16
Ty Gibbs
23
17
Alex Bowman
48
18
Kyle Busch
18
19
Bubba Wallace
45
20
Harrison Burton
21
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
22
Christopher Bell
20
23
Kevin Harvick
4
24
Cole Custer
41
25
Aric Almirola
10
26
Noah Gragson
16
27
Erik Jones
43
28
Todd Gilliland
38
29
Corey LaJoie
7
30
Chase Briscoe
14
31
Justin Haley
31
32
Ty Dillon
42
33
Garrett Smithley
15
34
BJ McLeod
78
35
Landon Cassill
77
36
Cody Ware
51