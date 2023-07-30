NASCAR race at Richmond live updates, results: Tyler Reddick starts out front

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will send along live updates in the section below as today’s Cup race unfolds. Refresh this page for the latest news. End-of-race results will be shared here, too.

Cook Out 400 highlights and live results

2:08 p.m.: Per CBS Sports, here’s what the most recent betting lines looked like: Martin Truex Jr. is still the favorite at +450, with Denny Hamlin (+550) and Kyle Larson (+600) following him. (Will we see another Hamlin and Larson face-off?) Christopher Bell is set for +650, and Kevin Harvick is set for +700. Check out the full list here.

2 p.m.: We’re about an hour away from the green flag! Today’s race at Richmond (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is the fifth-to-last race of the Cup Series regular season. That means a bunch of good but winless drivers probably see the Cook Out 400 less as an opportunity and more as a lifeline. Among that group: Kevin Harvick, who sits at eighth in points and won the summer race at Richmond last year, and Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver on the sport’s most powerful team (Hendrick Motorsports).

If qualifying is any indication, it seems like every manufacturer and every big team should have speed. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing will start on the pole with his teammate, Bubba Wallace, starting in P5. Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch will start second — with Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin starting third and Elliott starting fourth. Check out the full starting lineup here.

May 19, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; Nascart Craftsman Truck Series driver Bubba Wallace (1) has a laugh during truck practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch Richmond race