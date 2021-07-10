NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race

Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in the five he’s entered this season. He scored his 102nd victory in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

But Busch said it didn’t feel like a mic-drop moment.

That’s because in the final 10 laps, Busch was lined up to push his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the lead for a late-race restart. Instead of a straight shot, Hemric wiggled from the contact and sailed up the track. The back right rear of his car hit the outside wall and Hemric’s chances at his first win this season were shot. Busch took the checkered flag.

Jeb Burton finished second and Noah Gragson finished third.

“I was trying to push him forward,” Busch told PRN after the race. “And he got squirrely and sideways and wrecked. I hate that for Daniel and his guys. They work so hard. It didn’t work out for him, but it worked out for us today and we’ll try to win again tomorrow.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.