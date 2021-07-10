NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race
Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in the five he’s entered this season. He scored his 102nd victory in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
But Busch said it didn’t feel like a mic-drop moment.
That’s because in the final 10 laps, Busch was lined up to push his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the lead for a late-race restart. Instead of a straight shot, Hemric wiggled from the contact and sailed up the track. The back right rear of his car hit the outside wall and Hemric’s chances at his first win this season were shot. Busch took the checkered flag.
Jeb Burton finished second and Noah Gragson finished third.
“I was trying to push him forward,” Busch told PRN after the race. “And he got squirrely and sideways and wrecked. I hate that for Daniel and his guys. They work so hard. It didn’t work out for him, but it worked out for us today and we’ll try to win again tomorrow.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Busch
54
--
2
Jeb Burton
10
0.55
3
Noah Gragson
9
0.745
4
Justin Haley
11
1.403
5
Ty Dillon
23
1.411
6
Brett Moffitt
2
1.522
7
Justin Allgaier
7
1.961
8
Jeremy Clements
51
2.002
9
Sam Mayer
8
2.499
10
Austin Cindric
22
2.683
11
Austin Dillon
1
3.109
12
Ryan Sieg
39
3.269
13
AJ Allmendinger
16
3.672
14
Ryan Vargas
6
4.173
15
Alex Labbe
36
4.578
16
Tommy Joe Martins
44
4.786
17
Jade Buford
48
5.26
18
Josh Williams
92
5.471
19
Riley Herbst
98
5.611
20
Colby Howard
15
5.791
21
Myatt Snider
2
5.925
22
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
6.1
23
Josh Berry
31
6.133
24
Harrison Burton
20
6.352
25
Joe Graf Jr.
7
6.541
26
Matt Mills
5
6.71
27
Ronnie Bassett Jr.
90
6.941
28
Jesse Little
78
7.506
29
Mason Massey
99
9.351
30
Daniel Hemric
18
21.973
31
Brandon Brown
68
27.231
32
Kyle Weatherman
47
-2
33
Santino Ferrucci
26
-2
34
Bayley Currey
74
-2
35
Gray Gaulding
52
-4
36
Carson Ware
17
-25
37
CJ McLaughlin
66
-25
38
Landon Cassill
4
-36
39
Brandon Jones
19
-46
40
David Starr
61
-114