NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read
Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in the five he’s entered this season. He scored his 102nd victory in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

But Busch said it didn’t feel like a mic-drop moment.

That’s because in the final 10 laps, Busch was lined up to push his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the lead for a late-race restart. Instead of a straight shot, Hemric wiggled from the contact and sailed up the track. The back right rear of his car hit the outside wall and Hemric’s chances at his first win this season were shot. Busch took the checkered flag.

Jeb Burton finished second and Noah Gragson finished third.

“I was trying to push him forward,” Busch told PRN after the race. “And he got squirrely and sideways and wrecked. I hate that for Daniel and his guys. They work so hard. It didn’t work out for him, but it worked out for us today and we’ll try to win again tomorrow.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Order

Driver

Car No.



1

Kyle Busch

54

--

2

Jeb Burton

10

0.55

3

Noah Gragson

9

0.745

4

Justin Haley

11

1.403

5

Ty Dillon

23

1.411

6

Brett Moffitt

2

1.522

7

Justin Allgaier

7

1.961

8

Jeremy Clements

51

2.002

9

Sam Mayer

8

2.499

10

Austin Cindric

22

2.683

11

Austin Dillon

1

3.109

12

Ryan Sieg

39

3.269

13

AJ Allmendinger

16

3.672

14

Ryan Vargas

6

4.173

15

Alex Labbe

36

4.578

16

Tommy Joe Martins

44

4.786

17

Jade Buford

48

5.26

18

Josh Williams

92

5.471

19

Riley Herbst

98

5.611

20

Colby Howard

15

5.791

21

Myatt Snider

2

5.925

22

Jeffrey Earnhardt

0

6.1

23

Josh Berry

31

6.133

24

Harrison Burton

20

6.352

25

Joe Graf Jr.

7

6.541

26

Matt Mills

5

6.71

27

Ronnie Bassett Jr.

90

6.941

28

Jesse Little

78

7.506

29

Mason Massey

99

9.351

30

Daniel Hemric

18

21.973

31

Brandon Brown

68

27.231

32

Kyle Weatherman

47

-2

33

Santino Ferrucci

26

-2

34

Bayley Currey

74

-2

35

Gray Gaulding

52

-4

36

Carson Ware

17

-25

37

CJ McLaughlin

66

-25

38

Landon Cassill

4

-36

39

Brandon Jones

19

-46

40

David Starr

61

-114

