NASCAR race at Phoenix 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for United Rentals Work United 500

The NASCAR Cup Series concludes its three-race West Coast swing with a trip to the desert this weekend.

Phoenix Raceway, which will also host the 2023 championship race on Nov. 5, will test the drivers on a 1-mile track for the first time this season, following races at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway and the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first three races produced three different winners — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch at Fontana and William Byron last week at Las Vegas — and also allowed three different teams to celebrate: JTG Daugherty Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, respectively. The one thing all the winners have in common, though, is that they all drive Chevrolets.

Will a driver finally take Ford or Toyota to victory lane on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the United Rentals Work United 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

What time does the Cup race at Phoenix start?

The United Rentals Work United 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Phoenix Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Phoenix on?

Fox is broadcasting the United Rentals Work United 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (noon local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Phoenix?

The United Rentals Work United 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Phoenix?

The United Rentals Work United 500 is 312 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 312 miles or 502 kilometers. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 125 laps; Stage 3: 127 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Phoenix?

Chase Briscoe won the March 13, 2022 race for his first career Cup Series victory after leading 101 laps and holding off Ross Chastain by 0.771 seconds.

And four months ago in the 2022 championship race, Joey Logano led 187 laps, edging Ryan Blaney by 0.301 seconds, to win the race and his second NASCAR Cup Series title.

What is the lineup for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

7. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

10. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

11. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

12. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

13. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

14. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

15. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

16. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

17. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

21. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

22. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

25. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

27. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

28. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

29. (15) Todd Gilliland, Ford

30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

31. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

32. (42) Noah GragsonChevrolet

33. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

34. (38) Zane Smith, Ford

35. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

