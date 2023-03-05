NASCAR race at Las Vegas live updates: Latest on Chase Elliott, starting lineup
Live updates from race at Las Vegas
2:48 p.m.: Some things to be on the lookout for: Harrison Burton will use a backup car after spinning and wrecking during practice on Saturday, and Tyler Reddick experienced engine issues on Saturday — so both of those drivers will start at the rear of the field. Also, Martin Truex Jr. will be without two crew members after losing his left-front wheel on the backstretch at Fontana last weekend.
2:42 p.m.: The biggest news from this weekend’s race at Las Vegas will involve someone who won’t be at the racetrack at all. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, suffered an injury to his left leg and underwent successful surgery on Friday night after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said Elliott is out “indefinitely. That said, team officials still hope the No. 9 car is in playoff contention by this summer. Josh Berry will run in Elliott’s place today. It’s worth noting: Multiple drivers and officials have expressed empathy for Elliott, saying drivers “have lives outside the track” and sometimes accidents occur.
How to watch Pennzoil 400
Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Purse: $8,960,174
TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (267 laps around 1.5-mile track)
Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 80), Stage 2 (Lap 165), Stage 3 (Lap 267)
Starting lineup at NASCAR Cup race
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Joey Logano
22
2
William Byron
24
3
Ryan Blaney
12
4
Ty Gibbs
54
5
Kyle Busch
8
6
Kyle Larson
5
7
Brad Keselowski
6
8
Ross Chastain
1
9
Austin Cindric
2
10
Christopher Bell
20
11
Alex Bowman
48
12
Denny Hamlin
11
13
Bubba Wallace
23
14
Kevin Harvick
4
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
17
Michael McDowell
34
18
Chris Buescher
17
19
Corey LaJoie
7
20
Chase Briscoe
14
21
Aric Almirola
10
22
Erik Jones
43
23
AJ Allmendinger
16
24
Daniel Suarez
99
25
Noah Gragson
42
26
Austin Dillon
3
27
Justin Haley
31
28
Todd Gilliland
38
29
JJ Yeley
15
30
Cody Ware
51
31
Ryan Preece
41
32
Josh Berry
9
33
Ty Dillon
77
34
Tyler Reddick
45
35
Harrison Burton
21
36
BJ McLeod
78