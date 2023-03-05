NASCAR race at Las Vegas live updates: Latest on Chase Elliott, starting lineup

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be tossing along live updates throughout Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

Live updates from race at Las Vegas

2:48 p.m.: Some things to be on the lookout for: Harrison Burton will use a backup car after spinning and wrecking during practice on Saturday, and Tyler Reddick experienced engine issues on Saturday — so both of those drivers will start at the rear of the field. Also, Martin Truex Jr. will be without two crew members after losing his left-front wheel on the backstretch at Fontana last weekend.

2:42 p.m.: The biggest news from this weekend’s race at Las Vegas will involve someone who won’t be at the racetrack at all. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, suffered an injury to his left leg and underwent successful surgery on Friday night after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said Elliott is out “indefinitely. That said, team officials still hope the No. 9 car is in playoff contention by this summer. Josh Berry will run in Elliott’s place today. It’s worth noting: Multiple drivers and officials have expressed empathy for Elliott, saying drivers “have lives outside the track” and sometimes accidents occur.

Kevin Harvick on advice to the drivers under the KHI umbrella: “You have to be able to go out and live your life and do things to keep yourself sane or this deal will eat you up.” pic.twitter.com/rPoj0S9QWI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 4, 2023

How to watch Pennzoil 400

Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,960,174

TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (267 laps around 1.5-mile track)

Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 80), Stage 2 (Lap 165), Stage 3 (Lap 267)

