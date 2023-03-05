NASCAR race at Las Vegas live updates: Latest on Chase Elliott, starting lineup

Alex Zietlow
·2 min read
Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be tossing along live updates throughout Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

Live updates from race at Las Vegas

2:48 p.m.: Some things to be on the lookout for: Harrison Burton will use a backup car after spinning and wrecking during practice on Saturday, and Tyler Reddick experienced engine issues on Saturday — so both of those drivers will start at the rear of the field. Also, Martin Truex Jr. will be without two crew members after losing his left-front wheel on the backstretch at Fontana last weekend.

2:42 p.m.: The biggest news from this weekend’s race at Las Vegas will involve someone who won’t be at the racetrack at all. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, suffered an injury to his left leg and underwent successful surgery on Friday night after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said Elliott is out “indefinitely. That said, team officials still hope the No. 9 car is in playoff contention by this summer. Josh Berry will run in Elliott’s place today. It’s worth noting: Multiple drivers and officials have expressed empathy for Elliott, saying drivers “have lives outside the track” and sometimes accidents occur.

How to watch Pennzoil 400

  • Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

  • Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Purse: $8,960,174

  • TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 400 miles (267 laps around 1.5-mile track)

  • Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 80), Stage 2 (Lap 165), Stage 3 (Lap 267)

Starting lineup at NASCAR Cup race

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

Joey Logano

22

2

William Byron

24

3

Ryan Blaney

12

4

Ty Gibbs

54

5

Kyle Busch

8

6

Kyle Larson

5

7

Brad Keselowski

6

8

Ross Chastain

1

9

Austin Cindric

2

10

Christopher Bell

20

11

Alex Bowman

48

12

Denny Hamlin

11

13

Bubba Wallace

23

14

Kevin Harvick

4

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

17

Michael McDowell

34

18

Chris Buescher

17

19

Corey LaJoie

7

20

Chase Briscoe

14

21

Aric Almirola

10

22

Erik Jones

43

23

AJ Allmendinger

16

24

Daniel Suarez

99

25

Noah Gragson

42

26

Austin Dillon

3

27

Justin Haley

31

28

Todd Gilliland

38

29

JJ Yeley

15

30

Cody Ware

51

31

Ryan Preece

41

32

Josh Berry

9

33

Ty Dillon

77

34

Tyler Reddick

45

35

Harrison Burton

21

36

BJ McLeod

78

Latest Stories