NASCAR race at LA Coliseum live updates: Starting lineup set after intense qualifying

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins for a second-straight season in a sacred stadium: It’s about time for the Clash at the Coliseum.

Catch the race — which is taking place on the purpose-built, 0.25-mile track inside the venue that has hosted Super Bowls and Rose Bowls and Olympic Games — on Fox, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The green flag is set to drop just after 8 p.m. (5 p.m. PT).

NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be sending along lap-by-lap updates from the Cup Series exhibition race in the section below. Refresh this link for the latest news. Results will be posted after the race.

All times are Eastern.

Live updates: Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race

7:15 p.m.: The lineup is set! Aric Almirola will start on the pole after not qualifying for last year’s Clash. He’ll be followed by the other heat winners from earlier on Sunday: Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

NASCAR built a quarter-mile track inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the 2022 Busch Clash.

NASCAR Clash starting lineup

The Clash, as it did last year, featured four heat races. The Top 5 finishers of each of those heats made the main event. (That populated the first 20 drivers in the main-event starting lineup.)

After those heats, there were two “Last Chance Qualifier” races to fill out the rest of the 27-car field. The Top 3 finishers of each of those events made the main event. (That populates the 21-26 slots in the main-event starting lineup.)

Then, at last, the final main-event spot was filled by the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 standings that hadn’t yet qualified. This year, it was Austin Cindric, last season’s Rookie of the Year.

All told, see your starting lineup below. Those who did not qualify for the main event: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Cody Ware, JJ Yeley and BJ McLeod.