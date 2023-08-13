NASCAR race at Indy road course live updates: Daniel Suárez starts on the pole

Alex Zietlow
·2 min read

Charltotte Observer reporter Alex Zietlow will be providing real-time updates and analysis during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.

Full results will be posted here after the race.

Live updates from NASCAR’s Verizon 200

1:35 p.m.: Is today the day Daniel Suárez finally breaks through? The Trackhouse Racing driver has been on the playoff bubble for the past few race weekends — and despite struggling as of late, he’s only five points behind the postseason cut-line. He starts on the pole today at Indy (2:30 p.m., NBC). His chief competitors for the four remaining playoff-on-points slots? Michael McDowell (who’s starting P4), Ty Gibbs (P10) and Bubba Wallace (P19).

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) in front of driver AJ Allmendinger (16) at Circuit of the Americas.
How to watch NASCAR race at Indy

  • Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

  • Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

  • Date: Sunday, August 13

  • Time: 2:30 p.m.

  • Purse: $9,158,803

  • TV: NBC, 2 p.m.

  • Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 199.998 miles (82 Laps)

  • Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 35), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

Starting lineup for race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

Daniel Suárez

99

2

Tyler Reddick

45

3

Chase Elliott

9

4

Michael McDowell

34

5

Kyle Busch

8

6

Kyle Larson

5

7

Christopher Bell

20

8

Shane van Gisbergen

91

9

Alex Bowman

48

10

Ty Gibbs

54

11

Brodie Kostecki

33

12

Martin Truex Jr.

19

13

Chase Briscoe

14

14

Corey LaJoie

7

15

Justin Haley

31

16

Ryan Blaney

12

17

Chris Buescher

17

18

Joey Logano

22

19

Bubba Wallace

23

20

Austin Cindric

2

21

Ross Chastain

1

22

Brad Keselowski

6

23

Todd Gilliland

38

24

Harrison Burton

21

25

Denny Hamlin

11

26

AJ Allmendinger

16

27

Austin Dillon

3

28

Kamui Kobayashi

67

29

Andy Lally

51

30

Ryan Preece

41

31

Jenson Button

15

32

Josh Bilicki

78

33

Aric Almirola

10

34

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

35

Ty Dillon

77

36

Erik Jones

43

37

Mike Rockenfeller

42

38

Kevin Harvick

4

39

William Byron

24