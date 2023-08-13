NASCAR race at Indy road course live updates: Daniel Suárez starts on the pole
Charltotte Observer reporter Alex Zietlow will be providing real-time updates and analysis during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.
Full results will be posted here after the race.
Live updates from NASCAR’s Verizon 200
1:35 p.m.: Is today the day Daniel Suárez finally breaks through? The Trackhouse Racing driver has been on the playoff bubble for the past few race weekends — and despite struggling as of late, he’s only five points behind the postseason cut-line. He starts on the pole today at Indy (2:30 p.m., NBC). His chief competitors for the four remaining playoff-on-points slots? Michael McDowell (who’s starting P4), Ty Gibbs (P10) and Bubba Wallace (P19).
How to watch NASCAR race at Indy
Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Date: Sunday, August 13
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Purse: $9,158,803
TV: NBC, 2 p.m.
Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 199.998 miles (82 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 35), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)
Starting lineup for race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Daniel Suárez
99
2
Tyler Reddick
45
3
Chase Elliott
9
4
Michael McDowell
34
5
Kyle Busch
8
6
Kyle Larson
5
7
Christopher Bell
20
8
Shane van Gisbergen
91
9
Alex Bowman
48
10
Ty Gibbs
54
11
Brodie Kostecki
33
12
Martin Truex Jr.
19
13
Chase Briscoe
14
14
Corey LaJoie
7
15
Justin Haley
31
16
Ryan Blaney
12
17
Chris Buescher
17
18
Joey Logano
22
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Austin Cindric
2
21
Ross Chastain
1
22
Brad Keselowski
6
23
Todd Gilliland
38
24
Harrison Burton
21
25
Denny Hamlin
11
26
AJ Allmendinger
16
27
Austin Dillon
3
28
Kamui Kobayashi
67
29
Andy Lally
51
30
Ryan Preece
41
31
Jenson Button
15
32
Josh Bilicki
78
33
Aric Almirola
10
34
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
35
Ty Dillon
77
36
Erik Jones
43
37
Mike Rockenfeller
42
38
Kevin Harvick
4
39
William Byron
24