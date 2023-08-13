NASCAR race at Indy road course live updates: Daniel Suárez starts on the pole

Charltotte Observer reporter Alex Zietlow will be providing real-time updates and analysis during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.

Live updates from NASCAR’s Verizon 200

1:35 p.m.: Is today the day Daniel Suárez finally breaks through? The Trackhouse Racing driver has been on the playoff bubble for the past few race weekends — and despite struggling as of late, he’s only five points behind the postseason cut-line. He starts on the pole today at Indy (2:30 p.m., NBC). His chief competitors for the four remaining playoff-on-points slots? Michael McDowell (who’s starting P4), Ty Gibbs (P10) and Bubba Wallace (P19).

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) in front of driver AJ Allmendinger (16) at Circuit of the Americas.

How to watch NASCAR race at Indy

Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Purse: $9,158,803

TV: NBC, 2 p.m.

Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 199.998 miles (82 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 35), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

Starting lineup for race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway