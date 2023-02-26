NASCAR race at Fontana 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup, schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Prepare to get a little nostalgic.

Sunday marks the last NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, until at least 2025. And when (or if) the series does return, the facility will look dramatically different.

Plans had been in place to transform the 2-mile oval located in California's Inland Empire into a short track though the timetable has been delayed. New reports surfaced this week that NASCAR has closed on a major real-estate sale of dozens of acres of land on the site.

The only certainty is that next year there will be no race at the track formerly known as California Speedway for the first time since it opened in 1997. So, enjoy the last hurrah at a track that has become a favorite of drivers in recent years.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Pala Casino 400:

Tyler Reddick (8) and Erik Jones (43) lead the field during a restart at Auto Club Speedway on Feb 27, 2022.

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily

What time does the Cup race at Fontana start?

The Pala Casino 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Auto Club Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Fontana on?

Fox is broadcasting the Pala Casino 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Fontana?

The Pala Casino 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Fontana?

The Pala Casino 400 is 200 laps around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 65 laps, Stage 2: 65 laps, Stage 3: 70 laps.

Who won the race at Fontana last year?

Kyle Larson led 28 laps, including the final seven, for his second career win at Auto Club Speedway, following his win in 2017. Larson edged Austin Dillon by 0.195 seconds.

Story continues

What is the lineup for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

With Saturday's qualifying rained out, the lineup was set by performance metrics based on last week’s season opener at Daytona.

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

2. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

4. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

5. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

7. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

8. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

10. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

11. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

12. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

14. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

16. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

17. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

18. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

19. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

20. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

21. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

22. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

23. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

24. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

27. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

29. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

30. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

31. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

32. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

33. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

34. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

35. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

36. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Fontana start time, TV, live stream, lineup