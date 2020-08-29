NASCAR race at Daytona: How to watch, playoffs bubble drivers and starting lineup

The regular NASCAR season will finish where it started: Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The superspeedway race serves as the final chance for drivers not yet locked into the postseason, including seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, for them to secure their place in the playoffs. Johnson sits four points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and nine points behind Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto.

Johnson said he’s not spending time “getting overly sentimental” and is instead focused on the task at hand: Running well at Daytona and avoiding the wrecks. He said he spoke with his former championship winning crew chief Chad Knaus, who’s the crew chief for Byron, about the situation earlier this week.

“We had a good laugh about it,” Johnson said. “We certainly both look at the year and know there are moments that could have kept us both from being in this position, but it is what it is and we’re going to Daytona, which makes it even more awkward.”

Both Knaus and Johnson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels said that the Hendrick teams have been open with each other on car notes and strategy, and that the Chevys will look to work together during the race to try to get both cars into the postseason.

The same goes for Penske teams working with DiBenedetto. His Wood Brothers Racing team has an alliance with Team Penske.

“You’re trying to win the race yourself, but at the same time, you’re gonna help out your teammates as much as you can,” No. 12 Penske driver Ryan Blaney said. “We consider that whole (Wood Brothers) group part of the Penske organization, so I’m gonna definitely help them out and try to get Matt into playoffs.”

DiBenedetto is starting 15th, while Byron and Johnson are starting sixth and seventh, respectively. Last Sunday’s Dover race winner and regular season champion Kevin Harvick is starting on pole.

Coverage for the 400-mile race starts at 7 p.m. on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT DAYTONA

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Distance: 400 miles, 160 laps (stages end on lap 50, 100, 160)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 7 p.m.)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Daytona 500 race winner: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR AT THE DAYTONA LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kevin Harvick 4 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Brad Keselowski 2 5 Aric Almirola 10 6 William Byron 24 7 Jimmie Johnson 48 8 Alex Bowman 88 9 Ryan Blaney 12 10 Denny Hamlin 11 11 Kyle Busch 18 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Kurt Busch 1 14 Clint Bowyer 14 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 16 Cole Custer 41 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Tyler Reddick 8 19 Matt Kenseth 42 20 Erik Jones 20 21 Bubba Wallace 43 22 Ryan Newman 6 23 Christopher Bell 95 24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Michael McDowell 34 27 Chase Elliott 9 28 Ryan Preece 37 29 Ty Dillon 13 30 Daniel Suárez 96 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 32 Brennan Poole 15 33 J.J. Yeley 27 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Timmy Hill 66 36 Ross Chastain 77 37 Joey Gase 53 38 James Davison 51 39 Josh Bilicki 7 40 Brendan Gaughan 62





