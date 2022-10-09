NASCAR race at Charlotte Roval live updates: Pre-race festivities; Joey Logano on pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action today at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Roval — one of the most challenging racetracks on the circuit this afternoon. And playoff cuts are on the line.

Who will be eliminate from the championship chase?

This question, along with dozens of others, will be answered by the multiple Observer journalists who are on-site today, including beat writer Alex Zietlow.

Lap-by-lap live updates will be posted in the section below and will be published frequently during the race. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted after the race.

Live updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway

12:12 p.m.: We’re two hours from the green flag dropping. Tailgates at the (transformed) infield have been going on for hours. Most fans are at the infield staging area, listening to playoff drivers participate in Q&A sessions with fans. Chase Elliott laughed with a crowd when he told a story about trying to talk fans out of getting tattoos of his name on their bodies. He then added that now, if fans insist, he signs his name on a piece of paper (instead of directly on a fan’s arm) so a tattoo artist can properly adapt it: “Not that I want anyone to do it,” Elliott said with a big smile. “But if you’re gonna do it, do it right.”

What makes the Charlotte Roval so ... weird?

We wrote this in a story earlier this week — a feature on Ryan Blaney reliving his win at the first Charlotte Roval in 2018: Martin Truex Jr. said pre-race that the “drivers are a bit nervous.” Alex Bowman predicted there’d be a “lot of beating and banging, probably a lot of torn-up race cars and carnage.” Former NASCAR Cup Series star and current NBC broadcaster Jeff Burton told the Observer he “initially thought it was crazy” and actually met with Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith “to tell him he shouldn’t do it.”

The Roval is a 17-turn, 2.28-mile course that mixes in the most challenging parts of road and oval courses (hence the name, “Roval”): There are stretches that you’d find at a normal speedway — but there are also tight right turns and chicanes and elevation changes and more.

Here’s a look at the map for your reference.

Map of the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Charlotte Roval: How to watch, stream, race details

Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,262,080

TV: NBC, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (ends on Lap 25), Stage 2 (ends on Lap 50), Stage 3 (ends on Lap 109)

Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400