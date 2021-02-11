NASCAR qualifying results: Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500
Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the Daytona 500. He posted the fastest speed during Wednesday’s single-lap qualifying session to determine the front row for the season-opening Cup race.
Bowman beat out Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the top spot with a speed of 191.261 mph. Byron’s speed was 190.219 mph.
David Ragan and Ryan Preece were the two Open drivers with the best lap times and locked in their positions in the Daytona 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.
NASCAR Cup qualifying results
Order
Driver
Car No.
Best Time
Best Speed
1
Alex Bowman
48
47.056
191.261
2
William Byron
24
47.314
190.219
3
Aric Almirola
10
47.324
190.178
4
Bubba Wallace
23
47.474
189.577
5
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
47.477
189.565
6
Kevin Harvick
4
47.489
189.518
7
Christopher Bell
20
47.573
189.183
8
* Ryan Preece
*37
47.585
189.135
9
Austin Dillon
3
47.631
188.953
10
Daniel Suárez
99
47.636
188.933
11
Denny Hamlin
11
47.695
188.699
12
Chase Elliott
9
47.695
188.699
13
* David Ragan
*36
47.73
188.561
14
Kurt Busch
1
47.742
188.513
15
Kyle Larson
5
47.752
188.474
16
Kyle Busch
18
47.78
188.363
17
Matt DiBenedetto
21
47.881
187.966
18
Ryan Blaney
12
47.895
187.911
19
* Austin Cindric(i)
*33
47.9
187.891
20
* Kaz Grala
*16
47.925
187.793
21
Joey Logano
22
47.943
187.723
22
Chase Briscoe
14
47.956
187.672
23
Ryan Newman
6
47.96
187.656
24
Ross Chastain
42
47.972
187.609
25
Cole Custer
41
48.06
187.266
26
Brad Keselowski
2
187.266
187.219
27
Michael McDowell
34
48.124
187.017
28
Martin Truex Jr.
19
48.165
186.858
29
Erik Jones
43
48.189
186.765
30
Chris Buescher
17
48.269
186.455
31
Tyler Reddick
8
48.347
186.154
32
Anthony Alfredo #
38
48.422
185.866
33
* Ty Dillon(i)
*96
48.446
185.774
34
Jamie McMurray
77
48.746
184.631
35
Corey LaJoie
7
48.767
184.551
36
Quin Houff
0
49.571
181.558
37
* Garrett Smithley(i)
*13
49.88
180.433
38
BJ McLeod(i)
78
49.985
180.054
39
* Timmy Hill(i)
*66
50.016
179.942
40
Cody Ware
51
50.074
179.734
41
Joey Gase
53
50.63
177.76
42
Josh Bilicki
52
50.926
176.727
43
Derrike Cope
15
DNQ
44
* Noah Gragson(i)
*62
DNQ