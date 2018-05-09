NASCAR Productions prevails at 2018 Sports Emmy Awards DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 9, 2018)— NASCAR Productions took the checkered flag for Outstanding Social TV Experience at last nights 39th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, marking the sports sixth win since 2011 and second consecutive in this category. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ driver and DAYTONA 500 champion Austin Dillon joined a talented lineup of …

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 9, 2018) — NASCAR Productions took the checkered flag for Outstanding Social TV Experience at last night‘s 39th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards, marking the sport‘s sixth win since 2011 and second consecutive in this category. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ driver and DAYTONA 500® champion Austin Dillon joined a talented lineup of guests, presenting the awards for Best Playoff Coverage, Camerawork and Live Graphic Design.

“100,000 Cameras: Ohio State vs. Michigan” received top honors in the Outstanding Social TV Experience category for its innovative use of fan-generated video to showcase one of the nation‘s top college football rivalries. Weaving together content submitted using #100KCams, the groundbreaking FS1 documentary series has taken viewers inside some of NASCAR‘s most captivating races since its debut, this year expanding to include its first-ever event outside motorsports.

“After the enormous success of the first three ‘100,000 Cameras‘ documentaries, one of which was honored with a Sports Emmy last year, FOX Sports felt it was time to reach beyond the world of NASCAR to see if the same formula for fan-sourced content could work in another arena,” said Tally Hair, Managing Director and Executive Producer, NASCAR Productions. “We‘re honored to be able to tell the story of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry in a way that‘s never been done before and for this distinction from the NATAS.”

Last night‘s ceremony also recognized the sport‘s broadcast partners FOX and NBC in several categories, including NASCAR on FOX for Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement, Outstanding Technical Team Remote and Outstanding Live Event Audio/Sound. View the full list of winners here.

Presented annually by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the Sports Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sports television coverage. Nominations were announced in 40 categories earlier this year, and winners were honored last night at Jazz at Lincoln Center‘s prestigious Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Watch more from NASCAR Productions and FOX by tuning in this Saturday for the KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway, live at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.