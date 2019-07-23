NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Gander RV 400
Kevin Harvick finally got his first win of the year at New Hampshire on Sunday, beating out a star-studded top 10 featuring Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, but it's going to take one heck of a performance to win again this week.
That's mainly because Kyle Busch is the two-time defending champion at Pocono Raceway and he has three wins in his last four races there.
But Harvick getting that first win is huge especially since it absolutely guarantees him a spot in the playoffs as the postseason creeps closer and closer.
Busch on the other hand has four wins already this year and is under no pressure to get a victory. That in and of itself makes him almost more dangerous as he can race relaxed at a track he loves to frequent.
Martin Truex Jr. also has a win at Pocono in the last two years, so he will also be a man to look out for in Pennsylvania.
The Xfinity Series will be racing in Iowa this week while the Truck Series will also be in Pocono.
What time does the Gander RV 400 start?
The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, July 28. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?
The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 26
Time
Event
Channel
10:35 a.m.
Truck Series first practice
No TV
12:35 p.m.
Truck Series final practice
No TV
505 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN
6:05 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
7 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBC Sports APP
Saturday, July 27
Time
Event
Channel
9:05 a.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/MRN
11:05 a.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/MRN
12:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN
1 p.m.
Truck Series Gander RV 150
Fox/MRN
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/MRN
5 p.m.
Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250
NBCSN/MRN
Sunday, July 28
Time
Event
Channel
3 p.m.
Gander RV 400
NBCSN/PRN
Gander RV 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Gander RV 400.
TBD Joey Logano 22
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
TBA
51
TBD
TBA
52
TBD
TBA
53
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95