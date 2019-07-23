NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Gander RV 400

Sporting News
Kyle Busch goes for his third straight win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Gander RV 400

Kyle Busch goes for his third straight win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick finally got his first win of the year at New Hampshire on Sunday, beating out a star-studded top 10 featuring Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, but it's going to take one heck of a performance to win again this week.

That's mainly because Kyle Busch is the two-time defending champion at Pocono Raceway and he has three wins in his last four races there.

But Harvick getting that first win is huge especially since it absolutely guarantees him a spot in the playoffs as the postseason creeps closer and closer.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Busch on the other hand has four wins already this year and is under no pressure to get a victory. That in and of itself makes him almost more dangerous as he can race relaxed at a track he loves to frequent.

Martin Truex Jr. also has a win at Pocono in the last two years, so he will also be a man to look out for in Pennsylvania.

The Xfinity Series will be racing in Iowa this week while the Truck Series will also be in Pocono.

What time does the Gander RV 400 start?

The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, July 28. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?

The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 26

Time

Event

Channel

10:35 a.m.

Truck Series first practice

No TV

12:35 p.m.

Truck Series final practice

No TV

505 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN

6:05 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

7 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBC Sports APP

Saturday, July 27

Time

Event

Channel

9:05 a.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/MRN

11:05 a.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/MRN

12:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN

1 p.m.

Truck Series Gander RV 150

Fox/MRN

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/MRN

5 p.m.

Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250

NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, July 28

Time

Event

Channel

3 p.m.

Gander RV 400

NBCSN/PRN

Gander RV 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Gander RV 400.

TBD Joey Logano 22

MORE: NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick gets first win of season in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

TBA

51

TBD

TBA

52

TBD

TBA

53

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


What to Read Next