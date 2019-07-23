NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Gander RV 400

Kevin Harvick finally got his first win of the year at New Hampshire on Sunday, beating out a star-studded top 10 featuring Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, but it's going to take one heck of a performance to win again this week.

That's mainly because Kyle Busch is the two-time defending champion at Pocono Raceway and he has three wins in his last four races there.

But Harvick getting that first win is huge especially since it absolutely guarantees him a spot in the playoffs as the postseason creeps closer and closer.

Busch on the other hand has four wins already this year and is under no pressure to get a victory. That in and of itself makes him almost more dangerous as he can race relaxed at a track he loves to frequent.

Martin Truex Jr. also has a win at Pocono in the last two years, so he will also be a man to look out for in Pennsylvania.

The Xfinity Series will be racing in Iowa this week while the Truck Series will also be in Pocono.

What time does the Gander RV 400 start?

The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, July 28. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?

The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 26

Time Event Channel 10:35 a.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 12:35 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV 505 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN 6:05 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1 7 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBC Sports APP

Saturday, July 27

Time Event Channel 9:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/MRN 11:05 a.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/MRN 12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 1 p.m. Truck Series Gander RV 150 Fox/MRN 4:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/MRN 5 p.m. Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, July 28

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Gander RV 400 NBCSN/PRN

Gander RV 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Gander RV 400.

TBD Joey Logano 22

MORE: NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick gets first win of season in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD TBA 53 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95



