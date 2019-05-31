NASCAR at Pocono: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Pocono 400
Stop us if you've heard this before, but Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have to be excited about where NASCAR is heading this week.
Drivers will head to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and Busch and Truex have to be excited as the two have combined to win the last three races at the Tricky Triangle.
Also, the fact that each driver has won three races this year has to bode well for another good week.
MORE: Watch the Pocono 400 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
One of NASCAR's two big flat tracks, the 2.5-mile course features high speeds and big horsepower, which has to have a lot of drivers excited.
Ryan Blaney is still looking for his first win of the year and he has a victory here while other guys like Alex Bowman have to be thrilled to take a shot at Pocono.
For Blaney it's simply coming back to a track he loves, and for Bowman it's just to keep up his recent run of success.
Bowman has four straight top-10 finishes, including a run of back-to-back-to-back runner-ups.
The Pocono 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1.
What time does the Pocono 400 start?
The Pocono 400 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.
What TV channel is the Pocono 400 on?
The Pocono 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Pocono 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Pocono 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 31
Time
Event
Channel
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NASCAR.com
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
FS2
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
FS2/PRN
Saturday, June 1
Time
Event
Channel
10:05 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1/fuboTV
11:35 a.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/fuboTV
1 p.m.
Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250
FS1/fuboTV
Sunday, June 2
Time
Event
Channel
2 p.m.
Pocono 400
FS1/fuboTV
Pocono 400 starting lineup
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
JJ Yeley
52
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95