NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Will Toyota record another win at the Tricky Triangle?

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news.

1:30 p.m.: Good afternoon from the Tricky Triangle!

No Turn 4 today — NASCAR returns to its 2.5-mile tri-oval in Pennsylvania. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers hold three of the top four starting spots as Toyota hopes to return to victory lane at Pocono Raceway.

Reigning series champion Cole Custer won his first Xfinity race of the season on Saturday, holding off Justin Allgaier and William Byron. It marked Ford’s first victory in the series this year.

Byron, who won the pole in last year’s Cup race at Pocono that was won by Denny Hamlin, led 17 of 90 laps in his third Xfinity start of the season. He was fast in the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports — after the Cup driver qualified on the front row for today’s race.

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin looks on while sitting on the pit road wall during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Who are the favorites in The Great American Getaway 400?

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win on Sunday at +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The seven-time Pocono winner is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Larson (+600), Ty Gibbs (+650) and William Byron (+750).

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking William Byron. The Charlottean hasn’t won since Martinsville and starts on the front row for the second time since. The 24 has had speed in recent memory at Pocono — qualifying on the pole for last year’s Cup race before putting together a strong run and P3 finish in yesterday’s Xfinity Series race there. It’s tough to stop the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camrys of Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., especially at a track like Pocono — but Byron is starting the race ahead of them.

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (00) celebrates after winning the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Pocono

Race: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com

Place: Pocono Raceway

Track Length: 2.5-mile asphalt tri-oval

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 2:35 p.m.)

Purse: $7,776,907

TV: USA, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30; Stage 2 ends on Lap 95; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 160.

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Starting lineup for The Great American Getaway 400