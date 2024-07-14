NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Will Toyota record another win at the Tricky Triangle?
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news.
1:30 p.m.: Good afternoon from the Tricky Triangle!
No Turn 4 today — NASCAR returns to its 2.5-mile tri-oval in Pennsylvania. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers hold three of the top four starting spots as Toyota hopes to return to victory lane at Pocono Raceway.
Reigning series champion Cole Custer won his first Xfinity race of the season on Saturday, holding off Justin Allgaier and William Byron. It marked Ford’s first victory in the series this year.
Byron, who won the pole in last year’s Cup race at Pocono that was won by Denny Hamlin, led 17 of 90 laps in his third Xfinity start of the season. He was fast in the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports — after the Cup driver qualified on the front row for today’s race.
Who are the favorites in The Great American Getaway 400?
Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win on Sunday at +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The seven-time Pocono winner is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Larson (+600), Ty Gibbs (+650) and William Byron (+750).
The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking William Byron. The Charlottean hasn’t won since Martinsville and starts on the front row for the second time since. The 24 has had speed in recent memory at Pocono — qualifying on the pole for last year’s Cup race before putting together a strong run and P3 finish in yesterday’s Xfinity Series race there. It’s tough to stop the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camrys of Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., especially at a track like Pocono — but Byron is starting the race ahead of them.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Pocono
Race: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
Place: Pocono Raceway
Track Length: 2.5-mile asphalt tri-oval
Date: Sunday, July 14
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Green flag at 2:35 p.m.)
Purse: $7,776,907
TV: USA, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30; Stage 2 ends on Lap 95; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 160.
Starting lineup for The Great American Getaway 400
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Ty Gibbs
54
2
William Byron
24
3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
4
Denny Hamlin
11
5
Josh Berry
4
6
Alex Bowman
48
7
Tyler Reddick
45
8
Ryan Blaney
12
9
Zane Smith
71
10
Joey Logano
22
11
Chase Elliott
9
12
Kyle Larson
5
13
Christopher Bell
20
14
Brad Keselowski
6
15
Carson Hocevar
77
16
Daniel Suarez
99
17
Austin Dillon
3
18
Chris Buescher
17
19
Ross Chastain
1
20
Austin Cindric
2
21
Michael McDowell
34
22
Harrison Burton
21
23
Erik Jones
43
24
Kyle Busch
8
25
Noah Gragson
10
26
AJ Allmendinger
16
27
Daniel Hemric
31
28
Chase Briscoe
14
29
Bubba Wallace
23
30
Corey LaJoie
7
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
32
John Hunter Nemechek
42
33
Todd Gilliland
38
34
Justin Haley
51
35
Cody Ware
15
36
Ryan Preece
41
37
JJ Yeley
44