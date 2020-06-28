NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, results, highlights for Sunday's Pocono 350

NASCAR finds itself in an unfamiliar position entering the Pocono 350 on Sunday.

A sport that for most of its history had held out as a symbol of good old boy Southernism in an increasingly progressive climate has in recent months taken a strong stand against racism. A recent FBI-investigated incident involving a noose in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace, and the unified response to it from NASCAR, made national news. So too did NASCAR's ban of the Confederate flag at all events.

The NASCAR Cup Series profile rise will serve as a much-discussed backdrop to the midseason race at Pocono Raceway.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Pocono. Follow below for complete results from the Pocono 350.

NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, highlights

3:41 p.m.: Hopefully there won't be any interruptions this afternoon. We're about 20 minutes away from the start of intro proceedings.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, about 30 minutes later than the start time for Saturday's first leg of the doubleheader.

While the dates for both Pocono races in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader remain unchanged from NASCAR's original 2020 schedule despite the coronavirus shake-up, the start times are a little later. The pair of races originally were scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively, rather than 3:30 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.

Those later start times are notable, because Pocono Raceway does not have lights in the event Sunday's race is delayed by weather.

NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono

14. Clint Bowyer

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's race at Pocono based on Saturday's results:

Pos.

Driver

1.

Ryan Preece

2.

Austin Dillon

3.

Kurt Busch

4.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5.

Cole Custer

6.

Ryan Newman

7.

William Byron

8.

Matt DiBenedetto

9.

Ryan Blaney

10.

Matt Kenseth

11.

Chris Buescher

12.

Brad Keselowski

13.

Michael McDowell

14.

Clint Bowyer

15.

Martin Truex Jr.

16.

Kyle Busch

17.

Christopher Bell

18.

Aric Almirola

19.

Denny Hamlin

20.

Kevin Harvick

21.

Jimmie Johnson

22.

Bubba Wallace

23.

Corey LaJoie

24.

John Hunter Nemechek

25.

Chase Elliott

26.

Ty Dillon

27.

Alex Bowman

28.

Daniel Suarez

29.

Brennan Poole

30.

Tyler Reddick

31.

JJ Yeley

32.

Josh Bilicki

33.

Garrett Smithley

34.

James Davison

35.

Timmy Hill

36.

Joey Logano

37.

Joey Gase

38.

Erik Jones

39.

BJ McLeod

40.

Quin Houff

