NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, results, highlights for Sunday's Pocono 350
NASCAR finds itself in an unfamiliar position entering the Pocono 350 on Sunday.
A sport that for most of its history had held out as a symbol of good old boy Southernism in an increasingly progressive climate has in recent months taken a strong stand against racism. A recent FBI-investigated incident involving a noose in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace, and the unified response to it from NASCAR, made national news. So too did NASCAR's ban of the Confederate flag at all events.
The NASCAR Cup Series profile rise will serve as a much-discussed backdrop to the midseason race at Pocono Raceway.
Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Pocono. Follow below for complete results from the Pocono 350.
MORE: Watch today's NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, highlights
3:41 p.m.: Hopefully there won't be any interruptions this afternoon. We're about 20 minutes away from the start of intro proceedings.
Pocono under severe thunderstorm warming but storm staying north of track at moment. pic.twitter.com/WQQeW2ijDA
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2020
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, about 30 minutes later than the start time for Saturday's first leg of the doubleheader.
While the dates for both Pocono races in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader remain unchanged from NASCAR's original 2020 schedule despite the coronavirus shake-up, the start times are a little later. The pair of races originally were scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively, rather than 3:30 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.
Those later start times are notable, because Pocono Raceway does not have lights in the event Sunday's race is delayed by weather.
NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono
14. Clint Bowyer
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's race at Pocono based on Saturday's results:
Pos.
Driver
1.
Ryan Preece
2.
Austin Dillon
3.
Kurt Busch
4.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5.
Cole Custer
6.
Ryan Newman
7.
William Byron
8.
Matt DiBenedetto
9.
Ryan Blaney
10.
Matt Kenseth
11.
Chris Buescher
12.
Brad Keselowski
13.
Michael McDowell
14.
Clint Bowyer
15.
Martin Truex Jr.
16.
Kyle Busch
17.
Christopher Bell
18.
Aric Almirola
19.
Denny Hamlin
20.
Kevin Harvick
21.
Jimmie Johnson
22.
Bubba Wallace
23.
Corey LaJoie
24.
John Hunter Nemechek
25.
Chase Elliott
26.
Ty Dillon
27.
Alex Bowman
28.
Daniel Suarez
29.
Brennan Poole
30.
Tyler Reddick
31.
JJ Yeley
32.
Josh Bilicki
33.
Garrett Smithley
34.
James Davison
35.
Timmy Hill
36.
Joey Logano
37.
Joey Gase
38.
Erik Jones
39.
BJ McLeod
40.
Quin Houff